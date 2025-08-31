Snoop Dogg has issued an apology following controversial remarks he made about a same-sex couple featured in the Pixar film Lightyear.

The rapper addressed the backlash in an Instagram comment on a Hollywood Unlocked post (as per Rolling Stone), writing “My bad” and acknowledging his misstep.

The controversy stemmed from Snoop’s appearance on the It’s Giving… podcast, where he recounted watching Lightyear with his grandson. During the viewing, his grandson questioned how two women could have a baby together after seeing the same-sex couple in the film. “Papa Snoop? How she have a baby with a woman? She’s a woman,” the rapper recalled his grandson asking. “Ah shit, I didn’t come in here for this shit. I just came to watch the goddamn movie.”

Snoop expressed feeling unprepared to handle such questions from a six-year-old, stating he encouraged his grandson to simply watch the film. However, the child persisted with more questions, leaving the rapper feeling overwhelmed. “I’m scared to go to the movies now,” he said during the podcast. “Y’all throwing me in the middle of shit that I don’t have an answer for.”

In a since-deleted portion of the podcast, Snoop revealed the scene “threw me for a loop,” questioning whether such content was appropriate for young audiences. “These are kids. We have to show that at this age? They’re going to ask questions. I don’t have the answer,” he said.

The rapper’s Instagram apology demonstrated a more reflective stance on the situation. “I was just caught off guard and had no answer for my grandsons,” he wrote. “All my gay friends know what’s up, they been calling me with love. My bad for not knowing the answers for a 6 yr old. Teach me how to learn. I’m not perfect.”

Lightyear screenwriter Lauren Gunderson also addressed the controversy on Wednesday through her own Instagram statement. “So. I created the LIGHTYEAR lesbians,” Gunderson wrote, explaining that when developing a key character who needed a partner, it felt natural to write “she” instead of “he.” She acknowledged the representational significance of the decision, noting “Small line, big deal.”

Gunderson expressed pride in the inclusion: “I’m proud of it. To infinity. Love is love.” She clarified her limited involvement in the final script while defending the importance of such representation. “I know they got a lot of shit for this inclusion, but stuff like this matters because beautiful love like this exists,” she wrote.