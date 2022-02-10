Snoop Dogg has been accused of sexual assault by Jane Doe and now responds to alleged claims on his Instagram.

Note: This article contains graphic descriptions of alleged sexual assault.

Snoop Dogg is now being sued for the alleged sexual assault of a woman that took place in Anaheim, California in May of 2013. TMZ reported the incident. The woman accusing Snoop Dogg is an actor, model, and dancer who was identified as Jane Doe. Doe claimed to have attended a Snoop Dogg concert on May 29th, 2013.

The lawsuit documents have Jane Doe alleging that long-time Snoop associate Bishop Don “Magic” Juan took her to his home while she was asleep in her car, against her will. Doe says that she was under the impression she was getting a ride to her place when she passed out in Juan’s car. After arriving at Bishop Don Juan’s house she fell asleep and then claims the following morning around 4 am Juan, “removed his penis from his pants and forced his penis” into her mouth.

She then says Bishop gave her a dress and told her to put it on so they could go to Snoop’s studio, saying, “I want to see if he will make you the weather girl.” for some TV show.

The day following the morning of the alleged assault by Juan, according to the lawsuit, has Juan allegedly taking Doe to Snoop Doog’s studio.

She then claims she went to Snoop’s but had a stomachache so she went to the bathroom, and while she was on the toilet, Snoop walked in, “standing with his crotch in Plaintiff’s face, while Plaintiff was defecating on the toilet.” Snoop Dogg is said to have cornered her in a bathroom stall and forced her into oral sex. Snoop Dogg allegedly “proceeded to masturbate and ejaculated on [Jane Doe]’s upper chest and lower neck.”

Shortly after Doe claims Bishop said to her, “Come here! Take a picture with Snoop!” She claims she then took the photo out of a place of fear. After the photo, Doe alleges that Snoop wouldn’t hire her because she, “refused to willingly and enthusiastically give oral sex.”

Snoop Dogg has responded on his Instagram to the lawsuit, denying the entire story as “a pack of lies”.