Queenstown’s Snow Machine festival has added some more major names to its 2026 lineup.

Australian hip hop heavyweights Hilltop Hoods, along with UK rapper Example, dancefloor favourite Keli Holiday, Ngarrrindhjeri rapper Trials, and Auckland’s own Katayanagi Twins have been added – and they are all ready to shred the slopes and stages.

Returning to Queenstown’s breathtaking alpine playground on September 8th-13th, the fifth edition of the festival will feature eight stages spanning the main arena and on-mountain après spots at Coronet Peak and The Remarkables.

From the 10th-12th, each night Snow Machine will come alive with an explosive lineup of international and local talent, including the previously announced Chet Faker, Restricted, Kanine, Illy, Ninajirachi and heaps more. Check out the full lineup, including today’s additions, below.

Following huge demand after selling out first release packages, Snow Machine is dropping a limited second release of packages, and first release of ticket-only options. Presale will start at 7pm (NZST) Tuesday, April 7th, followed by general sale at 11am (NZST) on Wednesday, April 8th. Sign up here.

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Blending a premium winter holiday with a multi-day music festival, Snow Machine delivers a truly one-of-a-kind experience.

Festivalgoers can spend the daylight carving through fresh powder at The Remarkables and Coronet Peak, or dance atop the mountains as DJs and live acts soundtrack the slopes. Then when the sun sets, the party shifts to the Snow Machine main arena for high-energy performances late into the night.

But, the festival goes far beyond the music. It also offers a stacked schedule of unforgettable parties and alpine antics, including the Bungy Party at AJ Hackett Bungy Kawarau Bridge, which is back by extremely popular demand. This sells out each year, so don’t miss out on one hell of a memory-making party. The Snow Machine Street Party will also be returning after a successful debut in 2025, with an all star line up to be announced soon.

Plus, the annual Polar Bare is back – a World Record setting challenge to get the largest number of people heading down the slopes in their swimwear. Each year, a huge contingent ditch the layers to ski down the Remarkables. The Poof Doof Drag Brunch will also take place, with special guest hostesses and DJ sets.

For complete festival and ticket information, see here.

SNOW MACHINE 2026

Tuesday, September 8th – Sunday, September 13th

Queenstown, Aotearoa/New Zealand

Lineup:

HILLTOP HOODS just added | KELI HOLIDAY just added | NORA EN PURE

CHET FAKER | NINAJIRACHI | ORKESTRATED

RESTRICTED | KANINE | EXAMPLE just added

Plus (A-Z)

DANNY RANTS | GROOVE CITY | JIMI THE KWEEN

ILLY | KATAYANAGI TWINS just added | MARK KNIGHT | SAMANTHA LOVERIDGE

SAVAGE | SCRIBE | SUNSET BROS | TRIALS just added | Y.O.G.A

and more