Social Distortion have announced a brand new album, Born to Kill, the band’s first record in 15 years.

The Orange County outfit’s eighth studio album, set for release on May 8 via Epitaph Records, is co-produced by Ness and Dave Sardy, and features guest appearances from the likes of Benmont Tench of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers and Lucinda Williams.

Watch the music video for the title track below.

Social Distortion were preparing to enter the studio to record a new album in 2023 before frontman Mike Ness was diagnosed with Stage 1 tonsil cancer.

In a new interview with Rolling Stone, Ness said Born to Kill looks at everything the band has endured in its five-decade career.

“I wanted to write a record that paid homage to the beginning of my career, or even pre-career, just knowing I wanted to be in a band, and just listening to records over and over again, getting inspired even though I didn’t even own a good guitar yet,” Ness said.

“I’m always searching for grooves that really move your body and then writing a song to that groove. A new album is always a chance to experiment with what you’re showing people you can do. I think those are the two main elements that went into this, but I wanted a real Seventies vibe. I feel like that’s a period of time that needs to be constantly referenced and respected.

“I want these kids today to realise what it was like back then, and that we have similar things in common. Every generation had to go through something like this. The hippies were not welcome into people’s homes, right? And in the Fifties, rock & roll was the devil’s music. They wanted the kids to just keep listening to Pat Boone, right? So, every generation has a rebellious movement, and this is a period I don’t want to be forgotten.”