The 2026 Sonic Temple Festival has unveiled its complete lineup, featuring My Chemical Romance alongside Tool, Bring Me the Horizon, and Shinedown as the festival’s four headline acts.

The annual metal and rock gathering will return to Columbus, Ohio’s Historic Crew Stadium from May 14th-17th, 2026, expanding to five stages to accommodate over 140 performing artists across the four-day event.

My Chemical Romance will open the festival on Thursday, May 14th, with primary support from Pierce the Veil and Breaking Benjamin. Shinedown takes Friday’s headline slot, supported by The Offspring and Staind, whilst Saturday features Bring Me the Horizon closing after performances from Good Charlotte and Marilyn Manson. Tool will conclude the weekend on Sunday, following sets from Godsmack and Megadeth.

Shinedown’s Brent Smith expressed his enthusiasm for the opportunity, stating: “Barry, Zach, Eric and I have waited for this opportunity to be a headliner at Sonic Temple for a very long time. We are going to go all out for this performance. We know the fans have very high expectations. So with that being said, we are going to give all of Ohio everything we’ve got.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonic Temple Festival (@sonictemplefestival)

The 2026 edition showcases several notable anniversary celebrations and special performances, including Flyleaf reuniting with original vocalist Lacey Sturm for their self-titled album’s 20th anniversary.

The extensive lineup encompasses diverse metal and rock genres, featuring Sublime, Halestorm, Lamb of God, Rise Against, All Time Low, Yellowcard, Stone Temple Pilots, Motionless in White, Coheed and Cambria, and Amon Amarth. Additional notable acts include BUSH, Lorna Shore, The Used, Alter Bridge, Black Label Society, Architects, Dance Gavin Dance, and Behemoth.

On the local front, The Amity Affliction, Windwaker, Polaris, and more will represent Australia at the US festival.

Beyond the musical performances, Sonic Temple 2026 will transform into an immersive art experience. Contemporary painter Terry Urban and illustrator Jay Howell will contribute visual elements throughout the festival grounds, alongside Columbus-based artists creating live installations. The Caduceus Wine Garden, featuring selections from Tool’s Maynard James Keenan’s vineyards, returns alongside The Dive Bar for surprise performances.