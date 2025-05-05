The owner of Melbourne’s popular Sooki Lounge says his venue and others like it are being slammed by insurers.

Set to air on SBS on Tuesday evening (May 6th), owner of Sooki Lounge, Stephen Crombie, appeared in a new episode of SBS’ Insight, which looks at “the growing insurance storm and rising premiums” around Australia.

Among several case studies, the episode tackles the Belgrave live music space. Though the venue has run for 11 years and never made a single insurance claim, the number of insurers willing to insure Sooki Lounge has dropped from eight to one in the last decade. In the last year alone, the public liability insurance has increased from $12,500 to $55,000.

Some quotes have reportedly reached $300,000.

“It’s extortion,” Crombie said.

“They know we’ve got no choice, so they charge whatever they want.

“We ran for a month uninsured because we had no other option. I know other venues still doing it. We’re all just trying to survive.”

In recent times, the Sooki Lounge has hosted gigs for a number of notable Australian acts, including Ben Lee, DZ Deathrays, Pierce Brothers, Emma Donovan, Seth Sentry and Ash Grunwald. Gigs still to come this year include Frenzal Rhomb and Kim Churchill.

Crombie said he has spoken to groups like APRA and Music Victoria, as well as state and federal MPs about the issue with no luck, while councils with government-backed insurance pay less and compete for the same artists.

“We’re getting smashed from every angle — and the people meant to back us do nothing,” he said.

“You think bands will be around in five years? Where are they meant to play? Everyone’s pulling out, shutting down, or getting replaced by cover bands.

“There’s no plan anymore. We’re all just trying not to sink.”

SBS’ new episode of Insights airs at 8.30pm on SBS and SBS Demand.