A trio of metal acts, Soulfly, Nailbomb and Snot have announced a January 2026 tour of Australia.

Soulfly, launched in Phoenix, Arizona in 1997 by former Sepulpura frontman Max Calavera, were described by Rolling Stone as “built to last.” Their sound is a thundering medley of sound and spiritual beliefs, with inspiration taken from metal and Brazilian tribe music alike. It’s just also a two-man lineup, with Calavera on vocals and rhythm guitar and son Zyon Calavera on drums.

The Calaveras are known to work a crowd like a four-string, with a stage presence that fine-tunes pits into an energetic frenzy. These shows especially will be unmissable since Calavera will perform with both his bands: Soulfly and Nailbomb, and will be joined by longtime collaborator Snot.

Nailbomb, Calavera’s side project founded originally with Alex Newport (before splitting in 1995), sound closer to industrial and thrash metal in its discography — with no short amount of politically charged lyrics — and regularly welcomes fresh members into touring lineups for their albeit infrequent gigs. Their only studio album, Point Blank, was a cult favourite for its riffs, distorted electronics, and anarchic sounds.

Snot have toured with Calavera’s bands before, and similarly have only released a handful of studio albums in their nu metal discography since launching in 1995, since their founding vocalist passed away in 1998.

The joint touring announcement (and the group’s first Australian tour in a decade) comes on the back of news of the band getting back in the studio to record in July. The lineup currently features Mikey Doley on guitar, John Fahnestock on bass, Jamie Miller on drums and Andy Knapp on vocals.

Soulfly, Nailbomb and Snot Australia 2026 Tour

Presented by Nuclear Blast Records, Sharptone and The Phoenix au.

Ticket pre-sales open at 9am local on Thursday, July 31st. General tickets will go on sale at 9am local on Monday, August 4th. Available via The Phoenix au.

Monday, January 26th

The Tivoli, Brisbane, QLD

Tuesday, January 27th

The Enmore, Sydney, NSW

Friday, January 30th

The Forum, Melbourne, VIC