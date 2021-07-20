Content Warning: This article about the Soulja Boy restraining order discusses sexual abuse and domestic violence. If you or someone you know is affected by the following story, you are not alone. To speak to someone, you can call Lifeline on 13 11 14, or 1800 RESPECT on 1800 737 732.

Soulja Boy has been issued with a restraining order by a woman who is suing him over alleged sexual assault and battery.

Documents obtained by TMZ have revealed that the domestic violence restraining order affords the claimant protection for three years until July 2024.

The alleged victim, who remains unnamed, is the same woman who filed a lawsuit against the rapper back in January.

At the time of the initial lawsuit, she claimed that she began a relationship with Soulja Boy, whose real name is DeAndre Cortez Way, while she was working as his personal assistant.

The claimant has accused Cortez Way of a plethora of offences, including sexual assault and battery, false imprisonment, gender violence and infliction of emotional distress.

On top of that, she has also alleged that he failed to pay her minimum wage and that he fostered a hostile work environment.

In a statement to TMZ earlier this year, a representative for Cortez way denied the claims, saying: “Soulja would never put his hands on a female. He wouldn’t beat a woman or put his hands on a woman … this is non-sense!!!”

Meanwhile, Cortez Way is currently embroiled in a separate lawsuit involving an ex-girlfriend, who has also accused him of sexual battery and domestic violence.

The civil suit, which was filed back in May, accuses him of domestic violence, negligence, sexual battery, assault, intentional infliction of emotional distress, negligent infliction of emotional distress, and gender violence.

On top of that, the alleged victim has accused him of beating her while she was pregnant, leading to her suffering a miscarriage.

Cortez Way has asked for the case to be dismissed.

