South Park has delivered another provocative episode that targets prominent political figures with its trademark satirical approach.

The latest instalment of Season 27 features a parody of United States Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem, alongside an appearance from a miniaturised JD Vance.

The episode centres around Mr. Mackey’s financial struggles, as he faces an £8,000 monthly “nut” after losing his position as counsellor at South Park Elementary. Seeking employment opportunities, his banker suggests joining ICE, which offers a substantial £100,000 salary and £50,000 signing bonus. The storyline takes a dark comedic turn when Mackey attends an orientation video featuring Noem as the agency’s leader.

Noem’s fictional orientation speech immediately establishes the episode’s controversial tone. “A few years ago, I had to put my puppy down by shooting it in the face, because sometimes doing what’s important means doing what’s hard,” the animated version declares. The show amplifies this reference to real-life events by depicting Noem repeatedly shooting innocent puppies throughout various scenes.

The satirical commentary extends to a raid sequence where Mackey and Noem target a local production of ‘Dora the Explorer Live!’ The scene escalates when Noem spots a service dog in the panicked audience and immediately shoots it, demonstrating the show’s commitment to pushing boundaries with its political commentary.

Mackey’s success with ICE earns him a promotion that leads to an encounter with Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago. The episode features a characteristically bizarre South Park twist involving a toddler-sized JD Vance, who offers assistance with baby oil in a scene involving Trump and Satan.

The episode generated immediate attention from the actual ICE department, which used promotional stills from the show’s teaser to advertise positions on their official social media channels. The South Park creators responded with their signature irreverent style, questioning their supposed relevance whilst referencing their characteristic phrase “#eatabagofdicks.”

This exchange follows previous tensions between the show and political establishments. The White House had previously dismissed South Park as having been irrelevant “for 20 years” following the Season 27 premiere. White House spokesperson Taylor Rogers criticised what they termed “the Left’s hypocrisy” in a statement, suggesting that critics who previously condemned the show for offensive content were now praising it.