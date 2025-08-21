South Park has delivered another scathing political satire in its latest episode, directly targeting Donald Trump with crude humour and sharp political commentary that has become the animated series’ trademark approach to current affairs.

The third episode of Season 27, titled “Sickofancy”, sees the return of beloved character Towelie, who partners with Randy Marsh to establish a marijuana company called Techridy, according to Rolling Stone. The venture combines artificial intelligence through ChatGPT with ketamine, creating a bizarre business model that serves as the episode’s central plot device.

The political satire intensifies when Towelie travels to Washington to petition Trump for nationwide marijuana legalisation. Randy Marsh orchestrates a bribery scheme, allowing the president to keep Towelie for personal use. The episode’s final moments reveal the disturbing nature of this arrangement, with Towelie being repurposed in an explicitly crude manner that pushes the boundaries of the show’s adult content.

Mark Zuckerberg and Tim Cook make notable cameo appearances, presenting gifts to the fictional president whilst delivering pointed dialogue about Trump’s perceived insecurities. “Mr. President, your ideas for the tech industry are so innovative. And you definitely do not have a small penis,” the tech executives tell Trump in a scene that exemplifies the show’s direct approach to political mockery.

The episode arrives during a period of heightened political tension, with Trump having recently deployed the National Guard in Washington D.C. The president cited concerns about “complete and total lawlessness” in the capital, despite Department of Justice statistics showing violent crime in Washington D.C. at its lowest levels in over 30 years as of January.

Throughout Season 27, South Park has maintained its aggressive satirical stance towards the Trump administration. Previous episodes have featured explicit references to Trump’s anatomy, depicted romantic encounters with Satan, and portrayed Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem in compromising situations involving puppies. Vice President J.D. Vance has been characterised as a diminutive sidekick reminiscent of Dr. Evil’s Mini-Me.

The White House has responded to the series’ political content, with spokesperson Taylor Rogers dismissing South Park as culturally irrelevant for the past two decades. Rogers accused political opponents of hypocrisy for embracing the show’s critiques whilst simultaneously defending similar satirical content from other sources.