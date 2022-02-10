Indie rock outfit Spacey Jane have announced their second studio album, Here Comes Everybody, and shared a new single from it.

The highly-anticipated Here Comes Everybody will follow their acclaimed 2020 debut Sunlight, which peaked at number two on the ARIA Album Chart.

In a statement, the Fremantle band’s Caleb Harper explained that their sophomore album was written “for youth persevering and thriving emotionally under the weight of our generational burden made up of climate change, COVID etc.”

“Feeling like you have the responsibility of your entire future on your shoulders without any say in what happens creates anxiety and uncertainty,” he said. “I think COVID took away the sense of unity that gives young people assurances in such times. I know music isn’t a replacement for taking control and galvanising positive change, but I hope this record can soundtrack some of those moments in peoples lives.”

Spacey Jane have also released ‘Sitting Up’, the third single from Here Comes Everybody, following last year’s ‘Lots of Nothing’ and ‘Lunchtime’ (which both placed well in triple j’s Hottest 100). Filled with stirring guitar lines and lush production, it’s a typically breezy Spacey Jane song.

“I had no idea who I was, I was seriously depressed and completely spinning out,” Harper added about the track. “I felt like I’d created this terrible facade of myself for all of these people that I knew and that really I hadn’t been myself around someone or been truthful about my feelings in years.

I didn’t care about my life or what I was doing to my body, I thought I was going to end up dead if I didn’t fix something. I felt like I was the only one going through those feelings and even though that wasn’t true, it made me feel so alone.”

Here Comes Everybody is scheduled for release on Friday, June 10th, and can be pre-ordered here.

Check out ‘Sitting Up’ by Spacey Jane: