Spacey Jane is back with big news—a brand-new album is on the way.

The Perth indie-rock quartet will release their third album, If That Make Sense, on May 9. To kick off this new chapter, they’ve dropped the first teaser single, “All the Noise”, which is out today.

The band describes If That Makes Sense as their most ambitious record yet, produced by Mike Crossey (The 1975, Arctic Monkeys, Wolf Alice). It explores themes of “falling in and out of love, overcoming trauma, and learning to pick up the pieces.”

Reflecting on the album, the band shared: “This album isn’t trying to be anything in particular. Sometimes it is sure of itself and other times it whispers uncertainty. It feels like a contradiction of forgiveness and anger, love and breakdown and that’s what I was trying to reconcile in the title. It’s hard to give it a theme other than an overwhelming sense of confusion and a less than successful attempt to tie up emotional loose ends. We went to the US, we put our faith in new collaborators and finished making a self-funded record without a label home for it. We stepped off the cliff everyday and loved it and we have never been happier with our work than we are now.”

“All the Noise” explores frontman Caleb Harper’s reflections on his parents’ relationship—their union and eventual collapse—and his fear of following the same path. Harper shared, “I suppose there was something about being down under again that made my version of the story of the beginning of my life feel so vivid. It’s angry, but not at someone, and it’s sad because I can’t quite get to the bottom of what or who made me. It might be my favourite riff of Ashton’s and the tightest Peppa and Kieran have ever locked. It’s gonna be so fun live and we’re beyond excited to be sharing our first new music in over a year.”

The new album follows 2022’s Here Comes Everybody and 2020’s Sunlight. Sunlight topped Triple J’s annual album poll with its breakout single “Booster Seat”, which won the ARIA for Song of the Year. Their sophomore album debuted at #1 on the ARIA Charts and earned Spacey Jane the title of Triple J’s Most Played Artist in 2022.

Spacey Jane’s “All The Noise” is out now. If That Makes Sense is out May 9th, pre-order/pre-save here.