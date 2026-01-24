After winning the inaugural NSW Music Prize in November, SPEED are reinvesting into the local scene with Dynasty of Style, a series of free hardcore gigs.

100% funded by the band, Dynasty of Style will encompass six free, all-ages hardcore matinee shows in Sydney, running every second month from February. Each lineup will be curated by the band, representing a broad spectrum of styles and scenes from across the country.

The events will take place in small rooms with no barriers, showcasing some of the best of today’s hardcore bands from all over Australia.

The Western Sydney band shared the news on social media, writing: “We accepted this prize as a recognition not just for SPEED, but as an acknowledgement of the power of hardcore in Australia and our home in Sydney. In 2026, hardcore in Australia by our assessment is the most exciting it has ever been. We take great pride in the way that new generations of hardcore kids have fallen in love with the genre in our hometown.

“For SPEED, our mission has always been simple: promote Australian hardcore culture. As we are witnessing that culture transform before our eyes in ways we never imagined, our focus is now on sustaining the energy of this moment for generations to come.”

The way to support this vision, they said, is to establish a consistent home for Sydney’s hardcore scene – one that is accessible to young fans in particular, to allow them to experience hardcore “the way it’s meant to be”.

The NSW Music Prize was designed to support local artists whose releases have had significant impact on the state, according to the Minns Labor Government. It hopes to “celebrate, support and incentivise our state’s most talented artists”, to inspire the next generation of musicians.

SPEED took home the inaugural award, seeing off strong competition from 3%, BARKAA, Kobie Dee, Ninajirachi, and more. Meanwhile the NSW First Nations Music Prize, which came with a $40,000 reward, was contested by 3%, BARKAA, Djanaba, Stiff Gins, and Ziggy Ramo, with BARKAA winning for her EP Big Tidda.

More details will be announced next week, along with the first edition’s lineup.