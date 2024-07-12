SPEED have finally dropped their debut album, and it’s as hardcore as you’d expect.

ONLY ONE MODE finds the Sydney band at their most vulnerable yet, with the lyrics exploring what’s special about the five-piece’s beloved hardcore scene.

“We’ve been going to hardcore shows and playing in bands for most of our lives now,” SPEED explain. “When you do this long enough I guess you get a pretty good understanding of who you are, what you stand for and why you’re involved.

“Now, somewhat suddenly we have a lot more outsiders finding out about our culture for good or for worse. We don’t need you or anyone to tell us how to navigate that. Cus to us, the meaning is the same as it’s always been. We are hardcore kids in a hardcore band from Sydney, Australia.”

SPEED’s debut album contains their string of 2024 singles, “DON’T NEED”, “THE FIRST TEST”, and “REAL LIFE LOVE”.

The accompanying video for “DON’T NEED”, directed by Jack Rudder, Thomas Elliott, and the band members themselves, showcases the high-energy of their live performances and the vibrant community that surrounds them (watch below).

Now that ONLY ONE MODE is finally out in the world, it’s time for SPEED’s attention to turn towards their Australian album tour.

Accompanied by High Vis, Pain of Truth, and other special guests, they’ll play shows in Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide, and Perth this August and September (see full dates below).

SPEED’s ONLY ONE MODE is out July 12th via Last Ride Records (AUS) / Flatspot Records (USA).

SPEED 2024 Australian Tour

With High Vis, Pain of Truth, Fuse + special guests tbc

Thursday, August 22nd

Princess Theatre, Brisbane, QLD

Friday, August 23rd

Enmore Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Thursday, August 29th (SOLD OUT)

Stay Gold, Melbourne, VIC

Friday, August 30th

Northcote Theatre, Melbourne, VIC

Saturday, August 31st

Unibar Outdoors, Adelaide, SA

Sunday, September 1st

Magnet House, Perth, WA