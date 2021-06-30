Spice Girls icon Melanie Chisholm – aka Mel C – has opened up about her hopes for another reunion tour following the ’90s act’s major success during their 2019 tour.

Speaking on the Celebrity Search Engine podcast, Sporty Spice said of her hopes for a future Spice Girls tour: “I can’t speak for everybody but if it was down to me, as soon as we can, we will.

“The success of the shows in 2019 and just how much we loved it, we have to do it. If we don’t do it, I’ll be very, very cross!”

The last time we saw the Spice Girls together (sans Victoria Beckham) was when they reunited in 2019 for a stadium tour across UK and Ireland.

Unfortunately, Aussie fans’ hopes were dashed the same year after rumours of a Spice Girl tour Down Under failed to materialise.

During the final date of their UK reunion tour in London’s Wembley Stadium, Mel B (aka Scary Spice) thanked each and every one of the group’s fans for their support before noting that “we’ll see you in February in Australia!”

Mel B later admitted that the group haven’t actually locked a tour in, crushing our inner tween hearts.

“You know me by now,” Scary Spice explained at the time. “I always say the Spice Girls are going to continue and continue and tour the whole world.

“My thing is, and I’ve got a bee in my bonnet about it, is that we need to come to Australia first out the gate. I announced it on stage, yes, without everybody else signing off 100 per cent, but I figured if I put it out there maybe it’s going to happen.”

Now, with the 25 year anniversary of the release of their debut single ‘Wannabe’ looming, Mel C has dished some exciting news, saying that there are “many more exciting things later on this year”.

What exactly these exciting things are, however, remain to be seen.

Sporty Spice also revealed in her latest interview that, surprisingly, the legendary girl group have never been asked to perform at Glastonbury Festival – something they still hope to achieve.

“The absolute dream!” she said. “I would love to play Glastonbury, in fact, all the girls would. But yeah, haven’t yet had that call.”

Check out ‘Wannabe’ by Spice Girls: