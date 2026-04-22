Spiderbait have added a second and final Melbourne date to their ‘Ivy & the Big Apples 30th Anniversary Tour’, following overwhelming fan demand.

The newly announced show will take place at Forum Melbourne on Thursday, July 23rd, and comes after the band’s first Melbourne date sold out. The tour will celebrate their iconic 1996 album Ivy & the Big Apples, which they are set to perform in full alongside tracks from across their catalogue.

Magic Dirt will join Spiderbait as special guests for both Melbourne shows, alongside a broader national line-up including Custard, The Meanies, Tumbleweed and The Gnomes.

Ticket presale will kick off at 12pm (AEST) on Thursday, April 23rd, before general on sale at 1pm (AEST) on Friday, April 24th – sign up here.

Widely regarded as a landmark in Australian alternative rock, Ivy & the Big Apples debuted in the ARIA Top 3, went double Platinum and remained in the Top 50 for nearly a year. The album features standout tracks including “Calypso”, “Hot Water & Milk”, and “Buy Me A Pony”, the latter becoming the first Australian song to take out top spot in triple j Hottest 100.

Three decades on, Spiderbait’s blend of punk, pop and alternative rock continues to resonate, cementing its status as one of Australia’s defining bands of the 1990s.

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The tour is kicking off July 4th at Brisbane’s Tivoli before rolling through Perth, Melbourne, Adelaide and Sydney. To mark the milestone, Ivy & the Big Apples will also be reissued as a 30th anniversary vinyl edition on July 3rd, which can be pre-ordered here.

The anniversary shows follow a run of widely praised dates in 2024, where the band celebrated two decades of Tonight Alright and its breakout hit “Black Betty”.

For complete tour and ticket information, see here.

SPIDERBAIT AUSTRALIAN TOUR 2026

Saturday, July 4th (18+)

​With special guests Custard + The Gnomes

​The Tivoli, Brisbane QLD

Saturday, July 11th (18+)

​With special guests The Meanies + The Gnomes

​The Ice Cream Factory, Perth WA

Thursday, July 23rd (18+ NEW SHOW)

​With special guests Magic Dirt + The Gnomes

​Forum, Melbourne VIC

Friday, July 24th (18+)

​With special guests Magic Dirt + The Gnomes

​Forum, Melbourne VIC

Saturday, July 25th (Licensed All Ages)

​With special guests The Meanies + The Gnomes

​Hindley Street Music Hall, Adelaide SA

Friday, July 31st (Licensed All Ages)

​With special guests Tumbleweed + The Gnomes

​Enmore Theatre, Sydney NSW