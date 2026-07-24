The Spilt Milk 2026 lineup is here.

Organisers have revealed the lineup for 2026, following weeks of online rumours about who might play the festival.

Leading the way are Scottish pop superstar Lewis Capaldi and English singer Raye, both coming to Spilt Milk for exclusive performances.

Irish DJ and producer KETTAMA, Kendrick’s cousin Baby Keem, pint-sized pop star Maisie Peters, American singer Remi Wolf, and festival favourites DMA’S back those two up.

If those aren’t enough, the bill also features rising stars Borderline and Miss Kaninna, surf rockers The Terrys, Adelaide singer-songwriter Aleksiah, and many more.

Check out the full lineup and dates below.

The regional touring festival revealed this week that after four events in Ballarat, Geelong will play host for Victorian fans from this year through to at least 2030, thanks to backing from Visit Victoria and the City of Greater Geelong.

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“Geelong is the perfect stage for the festival’s next five years, and we want to thank Visit Victoria and the City of Greater Geelong for backing what Spilt Milk can do — their support means we can keep proving that a world-class festival doesn’t need a capital city and keep bringing tens of thousands of young people to regional Victoria every December,” Ryan Sabet, Director and co-founder of Kicks Entertainment, said.

Rolling Stone AU/NZ was on ground for the final edition in Ballarat last year, where Kendrick Lamar and Doechii stole the show.

“Kendrick in cruise control, however, is still Kendrick,” our reviewer wrote.

“Minimal visuals; black and white silhouettes; no backing track — just long, breathless verses delivered unfathomably clean. Through the drizzle, mud, and a hungry crowd, his set was a reminder of what festivals are supposed to feel like: messy, communal, imperfect, and bigger than the conditions.

“Spilt Milk 2025 was a reminder that a lineup this strong doesn’t need perfect weather. The artists just need to show up. And they did.”

Spilt Milk 2026

Saturday, December 12th

Exhibition Park, Canberra, ACT

Sunday, December 13th

Gold Coast Sports Precinct, Gold Coast | Kombumerri

Saturday, December 19th

Kardinia Park Stadium & Precinct, Geelong | Djilang

Sunday, December 20th

Claremont Showground, Perth | Whadjuk

Lineup

Lewis Capaldi (exclusive)

Raye (exclusive)

KETTAMA

Baby Keem

Maisie Peters

Remi Wolf

DMA’S

Aleksiah

Borderline

F3MIII

Harry Hayes

Jigitz

Leyla Ebrahami

Miss Kaninna

Pash

STÜM

The Moving Stills

The Terrys

TOBIAHS

Yes Boone