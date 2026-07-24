The Spilt Milk 2026 lineup is here.
Organisers have revealed the lineup for 2026, following weeks of online rumours about who might play the festival.
Leading the way are Scottish pop superstar Lewis Capaldi and English singer Raye, both coming to Spilt Milk for exclusive performances.
Irish DJ and producer KETTAMA, Kendrick’s cousin Baby Keem, pint-sized pop star Maisie Peters, American singer Remi Wolf, and festival favourites DMA’S back those two up.
If those aren’t enough, the bill also features rising stars Borderline and Miss Kaninna, surf rockers The Terrys, Adelaide singer-songwriter Aleksiah, and many more.
Check out the full lineup and dates below.
The regional touring festival revealed this week that after four events in Ballarat, Geelong will play host for Victorian fans from this year through to at least 2030, thanks to backing from Visit Victoria and the City of Greater Geelong.
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“Geelong is the perfect stage for the festival’s next five years, and we want to thank Visit Victoria and the City of Greater Geelong for backing what Spilt Milk can do — their support means we can keep proving that a world-class festival doesn’t need a capital city and keep bringing tens of thousands of young people to regional Victoria every December,” Ryan Sabet, Director and co-founder of Kicks Entertainment, said.
Rolling Stone AU/NZ was on ground for the final edition in Ballarat last year, where Kendrick Lamar and Doechii stole the show.
“Kendrick in cruise control, however, is still Kendrick,” our reviewer wrote.
“Minimal visuals; black and white silhouettes; no backing track — just long, breathless verses delivered unfathomably clean. Through the drizzle, mud, and a hungry crowd, his set was a reminder of what festivals are supposed to feel like: messy, communal, imperfect, and bigger than the conditions.
“Spilt Milk 2025 was a reminder that a lineup this strong doesn’t need perfect weather. The artists just need to show up. And they did.”
Spilt Milk 2026
Saturday, December 12th
Exhibition Park, Canberra, ACT
Sunday, December 13th
Gold Coast Sports Precinct, Gold Coast | Kombumerri
Saturday, December 19th
Kardinia Park Stadium & Precinct, Geelong | Djilang
Sunday, December 20th
Claremont Showground, Perth | Whadjuk
Lineup
Lewis Capaldi (exclusive)
KETTAMA Baby Keem Maisie Peters Remi Wolf DMA’S
Aleksiah Borderline F3MIII Harry Hayes Jigitz Leyla Ebrahami Miss Kaninna Pash STÜM The Moving Stills The Terrys TOBIAHS Yes Boone