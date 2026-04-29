Spin Doctors have cancelled their Australia and New Zealand tour, less than one month out from the first show.

Tour promoter Destroy All Lines confirmed the cancellation in a statement shared on social media.

“We regret to announce that Spin Doctors’ tour of Australia and New Zealand this May has been cancelled due to unexpected logistical shifts & circumstances,” the statement reads.

“The band is incredibly grateful for the support of their fans across the region and is working hard to find a way to return as soon as possible.”

The official Destroy All Lines website also confirms the entirety of the tour has been cancelled.

The legendary alternative rock band were due to play shows in Fremantle, Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane, Auckland, and more towns and cities across the two countries this May.

Spin Doctors’ tour was in celebration of the 35th anniversary of their 1991 debut album, Pocket Full of Kryptonite, a number one hit in both Australia and New Zealand at the time.

Love Music? Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between.

Pocket Full of Kryptonite went on to achieve platinum status in Australia and gold status in New Zealand, and it also topped charts in multiple countries worldwide. Armed with two massive singles that helped define the era, “Two Princes” and “Little Miss Can’t Be Wrong”, Spin Doctors became one of the most recognisable bands of the ’90s.

“I lived in Australia when I was a kid, and I’m friends with Dave Gleeson of Screaming Jets. It’s been something like 30 years since we played Australia, and we’ve never played New Zealand! Way too long! What have we been thinking?!?,” Spin Doctors’ Chris Barron said when the band’s Australia and New Zealand tour was first announced.

“I’m beside myself with anticipation. I can’t wait to relive good memories, see old and new friends, and rock Pocketful Of Kryptonite!!!” Barron added.