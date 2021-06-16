If you can’t make it to Splendour in the Grass this year, then get excited – because your favourite Aussie festival is heading to Sydney for Splendour in the City.

The festival, which is a spin on a hugely popular regional event, will feature as a pop up at Sydney’s Overseas Passenger Terminal from Saturday, July 10th to Sunday, Jule 18th.

Supported by the NSW Government, Splendour in the City will offer Sydneysiders and visitors a tantalising, nine-day long taste of Splendour goodness with over 20 artists across two rooms, the Comedy Club, long table dining, specialty bars including The Strummer Bar and The Winery, art installations, markets, Little Splendour kid’s program, a Freak VR room pop up and much more.

While all events in the Customs and Cargo Halls are ticketed with all proceeds going to the artists, entry to the general event area is free, so you and your mates can swing on by on a whim for dinner or drinks during the nine-day pop-up event.

NSW Minister for Jobs, Investment, Tourism and Western Sydney Stuart Ayres said the event would be hugely popular among Sydneysiders and visitors.

“Splendour in the City will reinforce why Sydney is the greatest city in the world – we’re open for business and we’re enjoying COVID-safe live entertainment against the most spectacular backdrop of Sydney Harbour,” Mr Ayres said.

Splendour in the City’s 900 capacity Customs Hall and 400 capacity Cargo Hall are set to host a bunch of Australia’s biggest and brightest home-grown talent in a rare intimate setting including:

CUSTOMS HALL 10 JULY SPACEY JANE 11 JULY TASH SULTANA 14 JULY OCEAN ALLEY + CLEWS 15 JULY ILLY + MASKED WOLF + A.GIRL 16 JULY RUNNING TOUCH 17 JULY VERA BLUE + CXLOE 18 JULY VIOLENT SOHO + TEENAGE JOANS

CARGO HALL 10 JULY COMEDY FEAT. NIKKI BRITTON, TOM BALLARD, MICHAEL HING + MORE 11 JULY COMEDY FEAT. NAZEEM HUSSEIN, NATH VALVO, LEWIS HOBBA + MORE 12 JULY BIG TWISTY + THE FUNKNASTY 14 JULY THE SOUTHERN RIVER BAND + VAST HILL 15 JULY ZIGGY RAMO + ALICE SKYE 16 JULY TRIPLE ONE 17 JULY EARLY SHOW – THE LAZY EYES EP2 LAUNCH 17 JULY LATE SHOW – EBONY BOADU PRESENTS 18 JULY DUNE RATS + TOTTY

Alongside the music, Splendour in the City will also feature some of the country’s most hilarious stars of comedy in the Cargo Hall across Saturday, July 10th and Sunday, July 11th, from 8 pm until 10.25 pm.

So, rally the troops, sort your gig tickets and get ready to dip your toe or reminisce all those amazing Splendour memories!

Tickets for Splendour in the City go on sale at 9 am, Friday, June 18th from Moshtix.