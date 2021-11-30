Splendour In The Grass 2022 has unveiled its full lineup, and it is glorious.



After what feels like an eternity, the beloved festival will finally return to North Byron Parklands next July, with performances from nearly 100 of the brightest names in music set to take place over three days.

A slew of international heavy hitters will make their way to our golden plains, including the likes of Liam Gallagher, Glass Animals, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Duke Dumont, Jack Harlow, Yungblud, Jungle, and Kacey Musgraves. Dillon Francis, Mura Masa, Sofi Tukker, Aitch, Wet Leg, Holly Humberstone, Biig Piig, Oliver Tree, JPEGMAFIA, renforshort, Maxo Kream, and PUP.

The Strokes… Yeah Yeah Yeahs… the return of indie sleaze is in full swing ladies. This Splendour we’re all dressing like Effy Stonem… Like Pete Doherty post bender. It’s rosary bead season.

Find the full lineup below.

Splendour in the Grass 2021 Friday, November 19th – Sunday, November 21st

North Byron Parklands, Tweed Valley Way, Wooyung, NSW

More info: Splendour in the Grass

Friday 22 July

Gorillaz, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, DMA’S, Kacey Musgraves, Dillon Francis, Yungblud, Ruel, Jungle,

Orville Peck, Cub Sport, Soffi Tukker, Baker Boy, Hooligan Hefs, Confidence Man, Maxo Kream,

Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever, Miiesha, Sly Withers, Starcrawler, Fazerdaze, George Alice, 1300, triple j Unearthed comp winner

Love Ruby Fields? Get the latest Ruby Fields news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Secret Sounds New Music Present: Still Woozy, Joy Crookes, Wet Leg, Mako Road, renforshort, MAY-A, flowerkid, The Buoys

Plus Mix Up DJs Dena Amy, Luen, AYWY

Saturday 23 July

The Strokes, Glass Animals, Violent Soho, Tim Minchin, Jack Harlow, The Jungle Giants,

Oliver Tree, Tom Misch, Ruby Fields, JPEGMAFIA, Methyl Ethel, Stella Donnelly

The Chats, Biig Piig, ChillinIT, Triple One, Pup, Tai Verdes

Hinds, Alice Ivy, Budjerah, Adrian Eagle, The Lazy Eyes

Astral People presents: Myd, Mildlife, Jarreau Vandal, Brame & Hamo, Banoffee, Moktar, Stevan, Dro Carey & DJ Scorpion, Pricie, Pink Matter, Memphis LK (DJ)

Plus Mix Up DJs: Jordan Brando, Honey Point, Carolina Gasolina

Sunday 24 July

Tyler, The Creator, Liam Gallagher, Duke Dumont (Live), Mura Masa, Amyl & The Sniffers, Aitch

G Flip, Grinspoon, Parquet Courts, Tierra Whack, Julia Stone, Genesis Owusu

Surfaces, Holly Humberstone, Alex The Astronaut, Northeast Party House, Mo’Ju, The Snuts, Sycco, Dayglow, JK-47, King Stingray, Mickey Kojak, triple j Unearthed comp winner

Love Police present: Bad//Dreems, Shannon & The Clams, Babe Rainbow, Tom Cardy, Jeff The Brotherhood, The Soul Movers, Mylee Grace, Andy Golledge, Charlie Collins

Plus Mix Up DJs: Shantan Wantan Ichiban, AK Sports, Munasib