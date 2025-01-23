Splendour in the Grass 2025 is being put on the shelf.

In a statement given to Rolling Stone AU/NZ, Live Nation confirmed that the beloved Byron Bay music festival will not go ahead for the second year in a row.

“The festivals team has our full support to bring Splendour in the Grass back when they feel it’s right,” the statement reads.

“In the meantime, we’re working on exciting new projects to support artists and the industry, while meeting the demands of music fans and look forward to sharing more in the coming months.”

The 2024 Splendour festival, which was to feature the likes of Kylie Minogue, G Flip, Tash Sultana, and Fontaines D.C., was axed less than a week after tickets went on sale, with organisers citing “unexpected events” as the reason behind the cancellation.

It was hoped by promoters and live music fans that Splendour would return this year. When announcing the 2024 cancellation last March, organisers said: “… due to unexpected events, we’ll be taking the year off.

“We thank you for your understanding and will be working hard to be back in future years.”

Love Live Music? Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Splendour co-founders, Jessica Ducrou and Paul Piticco, added at the time: “We’re heartbroken to be missing a year especially after more than two decades in operation.

“This festival has always been a huge community effort, and we’d like to thank everyone for their support and overall faith. We hope to be back in the future.”

In a separate comment posted to social media on Thursday, January 23rd, Splendour issued a public statement regarding the 2025 event.

“Hey gang, sorry it’s been so quiet, but we had a little holiday…finally. The rest of the festival team have still been busy cooking up some awesome new things for music lovers in Australia, but Splendour needs a little more time to recharge and we won’t be back this year,” the post reads.

“Think of it as a breather so we can come back even bigger and better when the time is right. Lots of other huge events on the horizon so keep an ear to the ground in the coming months – we can’t wait to share what we’ve been working on!”