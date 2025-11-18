Split Enz have added a new tour date to their 2025 Australian reunion tour, to meet fan demand.

The legendary New Zealand band are kicking off their Australian tour on May 13th at Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena, before hitting Sydney’s ICC Theatre on May 18th, Perth’s RAC Arena on May 22nd, and Adelaide’s Entertainment Centre on May 25th. The lineup brings together Tim Finn, Neil Finn, Eddie Rayner and Noel Crombie, with Matt Eccles on drums, and James Milne on bass.

With fan excitement igniting around the tour news, the first Sydney show has already sold out. So, a second show has been added for Tuesday, May 19th to please those who missed out on tickets.

Tickets for the new show go on sale at 1pm (local) on Friday, November 21st. Artist and Mastercard presales will run from 10am (local) on Thursday, November 2oth, before a Live Nation presale at 12pm the same day — register here.

Formed in Auckland in 1972, Split Enz (originally Split Ends) operated in their own universe from day one, stitching together folk, art-rock, theatrical flourishes and new wave long before any of it had names. They didn’t chase trends; they set them. Their influence runs right through the past five decades of Australasian music, even as their catalogue has remained as idiosyncratic and inventive as ever.

Their last live outing on Aussie shores came at 2009’s Sound Relief concert at the MCG. Split Enz were inducted into the ARIA Hall of Fame in 2005.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the band’s debut album Mental Notes, and to celebrate, the first instalment of a landmark archival project has dropped — ENZyclopedia Volumes One & Two — which presents a comprehensive tribute to the visionary and influential band.

Available as a deluxe 5-CD box set or a 3-LP + Blu-ray edition, the collection digs deep into the group’s formative years, charting the evolution of a band whose creative fearlessness pushed New Zealand music into new territory.

The band are headed to Christchurch in February to headline Electric Avenue 2026, which will mark their first time performing together in almost 20 years. There, they’ll appear alongside the likes of Rolling Stone AU/NZ cover star Dom Dolla, L.A.B, Royel Otis, Pendulum, Peking Duk, NO CIGAR, Flight of the Conchords icon Bret McKenzie, Drax Project, and more.

Split Enz will also headline Bluesfest 2026 in April, leading a stacked lineup including Earth, Wide & Fire, Sublime, The Black Crowes, Buddy Guy, Marcus King Band, The Dreggs, Xavier Rudd, The Living End, South Summit, Pierce Brothers, and more.

For complete tour and ticket information, see here.

SPLIT ENZ 2026 AUSTRALIAN TOUR

Wednesday, May 13th

Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, VIC

Monday, May 18th (SOLD OUT)

ICC Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Tuesday, May 19th (NEW SHOW)

ICC Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Friday, May 22nd

RAC Arena, Perth, WA

Monday, May 25th

Entertainment Centre, Adelaide, SA