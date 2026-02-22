Sports are coming to Australia.

The dream-pop duo have announced Australian tour dates as part of their global tour. The Aussie leg will take them to Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane, this July (see full dates below).

Tickets to the tour go on sale to the general public on Wednesday, February 25th at 11am local time. The Live Nation pre-sale begins on Tuesday, February 24th at 10am local time.

Sports’ upcoming Australian tour will be followed by a UK and European tour in October. Before heading Down Under, they’ll hit the road again on a headline run in North America in April.

The US band are touring in support of their self-titled album, out now via ONErpm. The record was their fist project entirely self-produced.

Described as “bright, rhythmic and textural” in a press release, the 12-track collection features the pre-released singles “Nice 2 Meet Myself (Bang Bang Bang)” “If You Want Me”, “Keep Falling in Love”, and most recently “Drama King”.

Sports have received support from Spotify, BBC 6 Music, and more throughout this album cycle. increasing their international each.

Their album received positive reviews from critics.

“I wouldn’t go as far as saying this album is ten years in the making, but given that this is Sports’ first self-produced album, there is a sense of freedom. No nuance of input from outside forces, just Christian Theriot and Cale Chronister of Sports doing what their friendship has brought them together to do, and it’s excellent,” wrote the reviewer for Indie Is Not a Genre.

Sports 2026 Australian Tour

Live Nation pre-sale begins Tuesday, February 24th (10am local time)

General sale begins Wednesday, February 25th (11am local time)

Ticket information available here

Thursday, July 9th

The Night Cat, Melbourne, VIC

Friday, July 10th

Oxford Art Factory, Sydney, NSW

Saturday, July 11th

The Brightside, Brisbane, QLD