Between being incredible musicians and sporting a discography chock-full of goodies, Brisbane’s indie-rock collective Bugs also boast being a strong supporter of Digi Youth Arts.

Composed of three mates hailing from Brisbane, indie-rock champions Bugs not only keep you grooving with their absolutely kicking tunes, but also have a solid foundation on which they stand, specifically wanting to make sure that Indigenous youth get the exposure they desperately deserve through Digi Youth Arts.

Although the trio of musicians are well known for their music, including their newest single ‘Can’t Get Enough’ that was released back in April, they’ve also been featured on Hats Greatest Hits, a collaboration of the best classic corduroy lids available across Australia.

Combined together, Bugs created their very own corduroy cap which donated 100% of their profits to Digi Youth Arts, “to raise funds for their remarkable initiatives that focus on supporting the Indigenous music community,” raising over $5,000 to date.

Check out ‘Can’t Get Enough’ by Bugs:

On the collaboration and funds raised, Bugs notes that they had always been a big fan of Hats Greatest Hits, and when they were approached to do a collaboration on the corduroy rainbow hat, “it was a no brainer.”

Soon after, they “discussed some charity options and decided to work with an awesome local not-for-profit charity that does remarkable proactive groundwork in providing youth development services to young indigenous artists and remote communities.”

Called Digi Youth Arts, the organisation the collaboration benefits is “a not-for-profit arts organisation that shares the stories of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander young people.”

Bugs notes that the work they do is “amazing,” and they hope to see the initiative create “a positive impact well beyond the scope of our fan base and followers.”

Check out ‘Something’s Bound To Go Bad’ by Bugs:

Between continuing Indigenous culture through “encouraging, documenting and sharing Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander stories,” Digi Youth Arts “creates change through artistic excellence, advocacy and ensuring our young people are at the core of all that we do.”

From mentoring with a “high expectations and high support” method, Digi Youth Arts is “shaping the next generation of connected Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultural and arts leaders.”

As for Bugs supporting the organisation, the collective notes that they are “remarkably privileged to be in a position to do this and don’t take that responsibility for granted.”

Check out Bugs collaboration in support of Digi Youth Arts: