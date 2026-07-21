Squeeze are touring Australia and New Zealand next year.

The new wave legends have announced shows in Auckland, Wellington, Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide, and Perth, with their ‘Tired, Tested and Trixies’ hitting our shores in April of next year (see full dates below).

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, July 31st at 10am local time. The early bird pre-sale begins on Wednesday, July 29th at 10am local time.

Squeeze are hitting the road to celebrate a remarkable 53 years of songwriting and hits.

Founded in 1974 by Chris Difford and Glenn Tilbrook, Squeeze rose to become one of new wave and pop music’s best-loved bands thanks to hits such as “Up the Junction”, “Cool for Cats”, and “Tempted”.

“We are so excited to be coming back to New Zealand and Australia!” Tilbrook says. “We have never sounded better and it feels special to be bringing this new show to all our fans.

“It’s going to be amazing to show off songs from our new album ‘Trixies’ and, of course, all the hits and some surprises. Looking forward to getting down there in April 2027.”

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Coming to ANZ will be Tilbrook, bassist Owen Biddle, percussionist Steve Smith, keyboardist Stephen Large, drummer Simon Hanson, guitarist Leon Tilbrook, and backing vocalist Danica Dora.

Squeeze released their new album Trixies earlier this year. It was their first album in eight years but the first they ever wrote, a collection of stories set in a fictional nightclub written by the teenage Difford and Tilbrook.

Squeeze 2027 Australia and New Zealand Tour

Presented by Destroy All Lines

Ticket information available here

Tuesday, April 13th

Powerstation, Auckland, NZ

Wednesday, April 14th

Meow Nui, Wellington, NZ

Friday, April 16th

Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane, QLD

Saturday, April 17th

Enmore Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Monday, April 19th

The Palais, Melbourne, VIC

Tuesday, April 20th

The Gov, Adelaide, SA

Thursday, April 22nd

Astor Theatre, Perth, WA