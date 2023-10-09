There’s no easy way to describe Melbourne-based rapper Srirachi. She’s a force of energy bursting onto the Australian music scene. Average simply isn’t in her vocabulary. A talented lyricist, it’s best to let her own words paint the picture. “I would describe my music as brewing, simmering, growing,” she says triumphantly. “It’s a reflection of me and my experiences so it’s energetic and eventful.” It’s no surprise, then, that Srirachi draws inspiration from a range of iconic names in rap and electronic music – but always with her own entirely unique spin. “My biggest influences growing up were Nicki Minaj and Kanye West. Then, in my angsty teen days it was Rico Nasty. Nowadays, I’m a big fan of Kim Petras, JunglePussy.” “In general, I luuuuuvvvv dance music,” she says. Known for her spicy humour, big bangers and infectious personality, Rachi has amassed over 300k loyal followers on TikTok. After spending much of 2023 balancing her university degree with recording tracks, growing her fan base and even self-producing a music video for her new single, “YAPPA YAPPA”, Rachi is ready to take on a new challenge. Throughout September, October and November, she’s joining four other emerging Aussie artists for TikTok’s LIVE Sunset Sessions. A 15-part series of live performances on the platform, where audiences can connect and interact with musicians while they play. For Srirachi, it’s a chance to flex her creativity through a new medium. “It’s an awesome opportunity to curate an experience for my fans or anyone watching,” she explains. Unlike traditional stage setups, Sunset Sessions empowers her to break free from the norm. “Usually I get booked for shows and I turn up and perform but here I can literally do whatever I want. Like perform in a jungle!” “It’s gonna be nearly all the songs I have out and also unreleased music from my debut mixtape that is on the way. I may also throw in a cheeky cover which is something I’ve never done before.” Beyond the Sunset Sessions digital stage, it’s only up for Srirachi and her fans. “I have a debut mixtape called ‘Srirachi Safari’ that has been in the works for a fat minute and it is coming out by the end of this year,” she says excitedly. It hasn’t all been easy. The intricate balance between music production, making videos and study is a challenge Rachi has had to embrace. “Producing music videos is a process I personally dislike the most in terms of music,” she admits. “But I know all my hard work comes to fruition in the final product.” “[I’m] super excited to finally have a project out, plus am gonna do a bunch of shows with the release, so it’ll be time to party.” It’s Srirachi’s world, we’re all just living in it. So follow along and enjoy the ride. Catch @Srirachi’s next LIVE Sunset Sessions on TikTok on September 3rd, 5pm AEST, October 8th, 5pm AEDT and November 19th, 5pm AEDT. Tune in for other talented artists going LIVE throughout September, October and November.