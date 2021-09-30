At a recent Staind reunion concert in U.S. President Joe Biden’s hometown of Scranton, Pennsylvania, frontman Aaron Lewis led the crowd in a “fuck Joe Biden” chant.

Aaron Lewis, a staunch conservative, has been a vocal critic of Joe Biden. Live performances have seen Lewis don shirts emblazoned with slogans like “Fuck Biden,” “Impeach Biden,” and “I Could Shit a Better President.”

During a recent co-headlining show with Korn in Scranton, Lewis, (sporting his charming “I Could Shit a Better President” shirt), led the crowd in a chant against the 46th president of the United States. Staind drummer Sal Giancarelli joined in on the antics, whilst guitarist Mike Mushok and bassist Johnny April maintained an air of apathy. You can watch footage of the performance below.

Watch Staind lead a chant against Joe Biden in Scranton, Pennsylvania

In July, Aaron Lewis released his solo country single ‘Am I The Only One,’ a scathing indictment on left-wing politics. In the track, Lewis directs his ire towards everything from the removal of Confederate monuments to leftist rocker Bruce Springsteen.

The track went on to debut at the top spot on the Billboard Chart for Hot Country Songs for the week ending July 17th, it also debuted within the Top 15 of the Hot 100.

In October last year, Lewis reimagined his track, ‘If I Were The Devil,’ as a liberal critique with ‘If I Were A Liberal.’

And if I was a liberal, everyone would just see color/

And I’d take all religions and I’d turn them against each other/

I’d sit back and I’d love it, I’d watch you fuel the hate/

I’d light fires on the evening news and let you fan the flames

Lewis has also previously dubbed former Democratic President Barack Obama, “truly the worst fucking president that we have ever had in the history of this fucking country.”