On the back of the deluxe edition release of their 2024 LP, Stand Atlantic have surged back to the top of the ARIA Albums chart.

The Sydney pop punk outfit’s Was Here (Hopeless Records/RKT), originally released in August 2024, has returned to the No.3 position this week, just behind last week’s top-ranking album, Sleep Token’s Even in Arcadia at No.2 and US country star Morgan Wallen’s fourth studio effort, I’m the Problem, which has debuted in top spot.

The top five is rounded out by US pop stars Sabrina Carpenter and Gracie Abrams, with Short n’ Sweet and The Secret of Us at No.4 and No.5, respectively.

Spacey Jane’s If That Makes Sense has held strong in the top 20 at No.17. Meanwhile, The 40th anniversary version of Dire Straits’ Brothers In Arms has debuted at No.33. The LP originally spent 34 weeks at No.1 in 1985-86, making it the second longest running No.1 album ever in Australia.

Over on the Singles list, Alex Warren has held onto the top spot for a ninth consecutive week with “Ordinary”. Per ARIA, “Ordinary” is now the longest running No.1 song by a solo male artist since The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” spent 11 weeks on top in 2020.

Meanwhile, fellow US singer-songwriter sombr has landed his first two local hits on the back of a newly-announced Australian tour announcement: “Undressed” at No.2 and “Back To Friends” at No.3.

Much like last week, the top 40 of the ARIA Singles chart has no new or returning Australian tracks.

Check out the full ARIA Albums and Singles lists for the week here.