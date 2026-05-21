Stand Atlantic are back with a new single “Velcro”, accompanied by a brand new music video.

Out now via Virgin Music Group, “Velcro”, described as a love song, marks a creative shift for the band, pairing their signature high-energy sound with a newfound emotional directness.

Built from magnetic attraction, emotional vulnerability and the addictive pull of wanting someone you can’t stay away from, the song’s strong melodic direction takes the reins of their ecstatic rock sound, riddling the track with hooks as immediate and irresistible as the feelings at its core, giving in to the rush of unguarded head-over-heels love.

The accompanying music video, shot in the iconic Young Henrys brewery in Sydney’s Newtown, sees the band’s sharp musicianship in full flight. Check it out below.

“I’ve spent 10 years avoiding love songs and writing only about what ended in heartbreak. On ‘Velcro’, that curse is finally broken,” frontwoman Bonnie Fraser said.

“It’s the most honest thing I’ve written in a long time – after a really intense period of writer’s block, so recording it live, raw and unfiltered felt like the only way to do it. The curse is officially broken, the gates are open, our lovergirl era is on, and ‘Velcro’ says you’re welcome.”

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Since forming way back in 2012 in Sydney, Stand Atlantic have quietly grown into one of the country’s most successful contemporary exports of the alternative world. From their breakout 2017 EP Sidewinder, through to four acclaimed studio albums Skinny Dipping (2018), Pink Elephant (2020), f.e.a.r. (2022) and WAS HERE (2024), the four-piece act have amassed a global fanbase and over 500M streams across their catalogue.

Their ARIA-Platinum single and smash hit “Deathwish” feat. nothing,nowhere. sits on over 57M streams to date, while their triple j Like A Version cover of Juice WRLD’s “Righteous” landed in the first triple j Like A Version Hottest 100.

Stand Atlantic’s “Velcro” is out now.