The sons of KISS legends Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons have announced their debut single as musical duo Stanley Simmons.

Evan Stanley and Nick Simmons will release “Body Down” on December 5th.

The duo’s formation represents a natural evolution of a friendship forged during KISS’s global tours. Evan and Nick developed their musical partnership over shared experiences watching their fathers perform, eventually channeling that exposure into their own creative endeavours.

Their collaborative efforts became public knowledge in December last year when Paul shared footage of the pair covering Simon & Garfunkel’s folk classic “The Sound of Silence”.

By February this year, Evan revealed they were working on ten tracks, suggesting a comprehensive debut project beyond their initial single release. The announcement of “Body Down” confirms their progression from studio experimentation to public release, with pre-save options now available for eager listeners.

Stanley Simmons recently took to social media to express their excitement about the upcoming release: “A year ago Stanley Simmons wasn’t even the beginning of a thought in either of our heads. Now it’s pretty much all of them. We’re incredibly proud of the record we’re making and very stoked to share it with you all.”

Love Music? Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stanley Simmons (@stanleysimmonsmusic)

The duo acknowledged their collaborative team in their announcement, thanking Rob, Kim, Joey, Jacob, Ally, Bryce, Pete, Vinnie, Harry, Kyle, Kuya, Shey, Harrison, Mister, Kate, Connor, Elena, Lindsey, and Erich for their contributions to both the song and its accompanying music video.

Both musicians maintain active involvement in other projects alongside Stanley Simmons. Evan fronts Amber Wild, a band that notably supported KISS during some of the band’s final tour dates. Nick, meanwhile, has demonstrated his versatility through studio collaborations with Bruce Kulick as well as live performances with Wolfmother, while also participating in the mysterious electronic duo Sym Fera.