Steel Panther drummer Stix Zadinia has reignited a war of words between his band and Motley Crue over the latter’s bass player claiming to be the “most underrated bass player ever”.

Nikki Sixx controversially claimed the title recently after being asked by a fan on Twitter who he thought the “most underrated bass player ever” was, responding simply “me”.

Me — Nikki Sixx (@NikkiSixx) August 14, 2020

The comments caused fans to engage in a slinging match, with some backing the claim while others dismissed it as simply ridiculous.

One of those to not only disagree, but also provide evidence of other, more underrated bass players, was Zadinia of Steel Panther.

He retweeted a story containing the claims and wrote “Yeah. Right. WAY more underrated than Geddy Lee, Eddie Jackson, and Skid from LOVE/HATE…….shall I go on?”

In case anyone thought he was being serious, he then clarified “that’s sarcasm.”

Yeah. Right. 🥴 WAY more underrated than Geddy Lee, Eddie Jackson, and Skid from Love/Hate…….shall I go on? That’s sarcasm. https://t.co/H6mNdHNoda — Stix Zadinia (@Stixzadinia) August 15, 2020

Steel Panther and Motley Crue have previously gotten in public disagreements in numerous occasions, so there is probably some residual bitterness here.

In 2017, Zadinia told Music Live Magazine (via Blabbermouth) that when his band toured with Motley Crue they were made to “really feel unwelcome.

“The thing with those guys is I think they thought we were actually making fun of them directly. And I just gotta chalk that up to their egos being too big, because nothing that we do has anything to do with them directly,” he said.

“But we ended up doing the tour and it went off great and everything was totally fine.”

The feeling of animosity between the two groups appears to be mutual. In 2015, Six revealed that Steel Panther music was not his “thing”.

“I guess a lot of people think it’s funny and they’re kind of a joke band and that’s cool. But that’s not my cup of tea. I kind of take my music a little more seriously.”

In a recent interview, Michael Starr revealed he has no hard feelings towards Sixx, but we wonder whether that might have changed based on recent events.

Check out ‘Always Gonna Be A Ho’ by Steel Panther: