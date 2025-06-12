For the first time in six years, Welsh rock mainstays Stereophonics are returning to Australian stages… and they’re not doing things by halves.

The ‘Australia Spring Tour 2025’ is set to be their biggest local run yet, hitting Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne and Fremantle this October.

Known for their anthemic, guitar-driven catalogue, the band will bring a setlist that spans their nearly three-decade career, alongside fresh material from their new album Make ‘em Laugh, Make ‘em Cry, Make ‘em Wait, their thirteenth studio release.

Speaking with Rolling Stone AU/NZ, frontman Kelly Jones said fans can expect a full-scale sonic journey that leans into nostalgia without getting stuck in it.

“We’ve always been a band, you know, even if we have a new record out, we’ve never shied away from playing everything off the catalogue,” he said. “The catalogue is a bit of a revolving door. We’ll be playing about 20 to 24 songs each night. We’ll have a skeleton of all those big songs, and maybe we’ll be flipping in a few here and there.”

The band’s 2025 shows will be built around anthems like “Dakota”, “Have A Nice Day”, “Maybe Tomorrow”, “C’est La Vie”, and “A Thousand Trees”, alongside new material that feels as bold as anything from their Britpop-era peak.

Latest single “Make It On Your Own” is a soaring, piano-led anthem that Jones describes as “hopeful” and “classic Stereophonics in 2025.”

“It’s going to be a good night out,” Jones continued. “People are going to go away singing and feeling better than they did coming in there. And that’s the whole point, really. Two hours of escape.”

The Australian leg comes as part of a broader world tour set to reach over 600,000 fans, including two sold-out stadium shows in Cardiff. Jones, who’s led the band for nearly three decades, says the magic of the road hasn’t worn off.

“Being on the road again with my best friends, playing all the hits of this band’s catalogue, makes me so excited. We should make a new album… oh wait… we already did that!” he laughed. “See ya there for more good times… TUNE!!! TUNE!!! TUNE!!”

Stereophonics will kick things off at Sydney’s Hordern Pavilion on October 17th before heading to Brisbane’s Fortitude Music Hall (Oct 18th), Melbourne’s Palais Theatre (Oct 20th), and Fremantle Prison (Oct 25th).

Tickets go on sale Thursday, June 19th at 12pm local time via livenation.com.au, with a series of presales starting Monday, June 16th.

Stereophonics Australia Spring Tour 2025

Tickets on sale Thursday, June 19th, 12pm (local)

Artist Presale: Mon, 16 June 16th – Wed, June 18th

Mastercard Presale: Mon, June 16th – Wed, June 18th

Live Nation Presale: Wed, June 18th – Thu, Jun 19th

For complete tour and ticket information, visit: livenation.com.au

Friday, October 17th

Hordern Pavilion, Sydney

Saturday, October 18th

Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane

Monday, October 20th

Palais Theatre, Melbourne

Saturday, October 25th

Fremantle Prison, Fremantle