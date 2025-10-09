Stereophonics have called off their Australian tour scheduled to kick off next week.

The Welsh rockers broke the unfortunate news on social media today (October 9th), with Kelly Jones posting a heartfelt message to fans.

“I am gutted, saddened and disappointed to inform you all, that due to a displaced jaw joint (not caused by singing folks — just one of life’s tense dizzying mysteries!) the upcoming Australia and Dubai shows are cancelled,” his message read.

“Flying long distance is not medically advised.”

Jones’ message assured fans that “refunds will be given at point of purchase,” and that their December UK tour “is still set to go ahead as planned.”

As his message noted, this is unlike the band. “I have cancelled no more than 4 shows in 30 years and I hope you can trust this decision was not taken lightly,” he continued.

“I work hard to put on a great show every night, my prep starts in the morning through to showtime.

“I respect you as audience members and I respect my crew and band brothers, the bend on which I lay, too much to travel with a doubt.

“Love and good health to you all,” Jones’ message concluded.

Stereophonics were due to tour Australia this month, hitting Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne, and Fremantle. The tour would have marked their first shows on these shores since 2019.

Speaking with Rolling Stone AU/NZ ahead of the now-cancelled tour, frontman Jones said fans could expect a full-scale sonic journey that leans into nostalgia without getting stuck in it.

“We’ve always been a band, you know, even if we have a new record out, we’ve never shied away from playing everything off the catalogue,” he told us. “The catalogue is a bit of a revolving door. We’ll be playing about 20 to 24 songs each night. We’ll have a skeleton of all those big songs, and maybe we’ll be flipping in a few here and there.”

“It’s going to be a good night out and people are going to go away singing and feeling better than they did coming in there. And that’s the whole point, really,” he added.