When it comes to powerful fandoms, two usually stand out above all others (sorry Barbz): Juggalos, devout followers of Insane Clown Posse, and Deadheads, passionate fans of The Grateful Dead.

Juggalos have often been criticised in popular culture for reported issues with violence, while Deadheads are mostly known as being groovy groupies, but that’s not how Steve Albini sees it.

The legendary producer has come to the defence of Juggalos, even suggesting that they’re better people than Deadheads. “Yes, I’m saying the Juggalos are good,” he tweeted. “A non-judgmental, inclusive community for people on the fringe, built on a beautiful communion they call “family.” They remind me of punk/queer chosen families and I love them. I haven’t heard much of the music, it’s atrocious. Who cares.”

He continued: “A lot about the Juggalos is dumb/laughable. So what, your life isn’t? Get over yourself. The part that matters to them, that they are there for each other in material ways other communities fail at, that’s the whole thing.”

In another tweet, Albini also insisted that Juggalos are “less annoying than Deadheads by an order of magnitude. Very few lawyers and CEOs for a start.”

Albini’s comments come after screenshots of a 2020 interview with ICP member Violent J went viral, showing the rapper taking responsibility for previous examples of homophobia in his group’s music.

“This is absolutely model owning-your-shit behavior, and if a goddamn fucking Juggalo can manage it, a nine-figure podcaster can step the fuck up without whining,” Albini tweeted in response to the screenshots, also managing to get a not-so-subtle dig in at Joe Rogan

Love Hip Hop? Get the latest Hip Hop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

What an insight into Albini’s worldview: the supposedly trashy hip hop fans in clown makeup are actually punk while the hippies just there for the vibes are just yuppies in disguise. Nothing is ever black and white (except in the case of a Juggalos makeup). If Juggalos and Deadheads ever catch wind of his comments, we could be in for one huge fandom showdown.

Yes, I'm saying the Juggalos are good. A non-judgmental, inclusive community for people on the fringe, built on a beautiful communion they call "family." They remind me of punk/queer chosen families and I love them. I haven't heard much of the music, it's atrocious. Who cares. — steve albini (@electricalWSOP) February 7, 2022

A lot about the Juggalos is dumb/laughable. So what, your life isn't? Get over yourself. The part that matters to them, that they are there for each other in material ways other communities fail at, that's the whole thing. — steve albini (@electricalWSOP) February 7, 2022