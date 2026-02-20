Steve Perry has definitively shut down speculation about a potential Journey reunion, taking to social media to address persistent rumours.

“While I’m always grateful for the love people still have for Journey, the rumours about me rejoining the band are simply not true, and I want to gently put them to rest,” Perry wrote in a statement.

“I completely understand why people would hope for that. The music we created together means a great deal to me too. But I’m continuing to explore new creative work and really enjoy working on new music that reflects where I am today.”

To all my friends. Sincerely, Steve Perry pic.twitter.com/tKpKwa5ltt — Steve Perry (@StevePerryMusic) February 20, 2026

The speculation gained momentum following comments from Journey keyboardist Jonathan Cain during a recent interview with Ultimate Classic Rock. When asked about approaching Perry for a reunion, Cain revealed: “Neal [Schon, guitarist] already asked, and he says [Perry’s] thinking about it. I hope he comes out. It’s never too late. We’ve got 100 shows, so he’s welcome at any one of them. He didn’t say no – leave it at that.”

The singer’s association with Journey spans the band’s most commercially successful period. Despite being their third frontman, Perry’s tenure from 1977 to 1987 produced Journey’s biggest hits, including “Don’t Stop Believin'”, “Lights”, “Open Arms”, and “Any Way You Want It”.

Journey briefly reunited with Perry in 1995, but the collaboration lasted only three years before a hip injury forced his departure. Since then, the band has cycled through several vocalists, eventually settling with Arnel Pineda in 2007, who was discovered performing Journey covers with a Filipino band called the Zoo.

Pineda has now served as Journey’s frontman longer than Perry’s original stint with the group.