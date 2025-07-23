After decades of being out of print and highly sought after by fans, Lindsey Buckingham and Stevie Nicks are finally reissuing their legendary 1973 album Buckingham Nicks on September 19th.

The announcement comes after a week of cryptic teasers, mysterious billboards, and even Mick Fleetwood posting himself listening to “Frozen Love” on headphones — building anticipation for what many fans have been waiting decades to hear.

The album, which marks the duo’s only release before they joined Fleetwood Mac, has achieved almost mythical status among music enthusiasts despite initially flopping upon its original September 1973 release. Following the commercial disappointment, Polydor dropped the pair, with Nicks famously taking a job at a Beverly Hills restaurant called Clementine’s to make ends meet.

However, fate intervened when producer Keith Olsen played the album for Mick Fleetwood, leading to one of rock music’s most significant lineup changes when the duo joined Fleetwood Mac — forever altering the band’s sound and trajectory.

The reissue has been carefully sourced from the original analog tapes and will be available in various formats, including a limited vinyl pressing of 5,000 copies. An even more exclusive special edition of 2,000 copies will include replicas of two 7-inch singles: “Crying in the Night” b/w “Stephanie” and “Don’t Let Me Down Again” b/w “Races Are Run”. Digital and CD versions will also be available.

Speaking about the album in the liner notes, Nicks reflected, “[We] knew what we had as a duo, two songwriters that sang really well together. And it was a very natural thing, from the beginning.”

Buckingham added his own perspective on revisiting their early work: “It stands up in a way you hope it would, by these two kids who were pretty young to be doing that work.”

The reissue comes after years of speculation about when the album might see the light of day again. Back in 2012, both Buckingham and Nicks discussed the possibility of not only reissuing the album but potentially touring behind it with some of the original musicians, including guitarist Waddy Wachtel and drummer Jim Keltner.

“We would actually go onstage and do the complete Buckingham Nicks album… It would be trippy for Lindsey and I to revisit those songs,” Nicks said at the time.

Fans can now hear the remastered opening track, “Crying in the Night”, which has been released ahead of the full album (listen above).

The Buckingham Nicks reissue tracklist includes classics like “Crystal” (later re-recorded for Fleetwood Mac’s self-titled 1975 album), “Don’t Let Me Down Again”, and the epic closer “Frozen Love”, which reportedly impressed Mick Fleetwood enough to invite the duo to join his band.