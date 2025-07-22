Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham’s iconic 1973 album, Buckingham Nicks, is finally getting its long-awaited reissue after over five decades.

A billboard recently appeared on Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles featuring the album’s famous cover image, with both artists topless, alongside their names, the album title, and a release date of 19th September, according to Rolling Stone. The location of the billboard is particularly significant, being not far from Sound City Studios where the original 10-track album was recorded.

This rare pre-Fleetwood Mac collaboration has achieved almost mythical status among fans, as it has never been officially reissued since its original release. The album played a pivotal role in music history, ultimately leading Mick Fleetwood to invite the duo to join his band in 1974, forever changing the trajectory of rock music.

Both artists hinted at the upcoming project last week through coordinated social media posts, sharing lines from their song “Frozen Love” which appears on the album. Nicks posted, “And if you go forward…” while Buckingham completed the lyric with “I’ll meet you there”—creating the first line of the song’s chorus.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stevie Nicks Nation (@stevienicksnation)

The announcement arrives just after Fleetwood Mac celebrated the 50th anniversary of their self-titled album earlier this month. Mick Fleetwood reflected on Nicks and Buckingham joining the group, saying, “It’s magic then, it’s magic now. What a thrill, what a thrill.”

The reissue announcement comes as something of a surprise considering the pair’s strained relationship in recent years. Buckingham was fired from Fleetwood Mac in 2018, after which he underwent open-heart surgery that resulted in vocal cord damage. Meanwhile, Nicks and the remaining members continued touring with Mike Campbell and Neil Finn as replacements.

During a Rolling Stone interview last year, Nicks emphasised that Fleetwood Mac couldn’t continue without Christine McVie, who died in November 2022, ruling out a proper farewell tour. She also revealed that her last interaction with Buckingham was brief—just “about three minutes” at McVie’s memorial service.

“I dealt with Lindsey for as long as I could,” Nicks stated. “You could not say that I did not give him more than 300 million chances.”

Despite their complicated history, the reissue of Buckingham Nicks represents a significant moment for music fans, finally making this crucial chapter in rock history widely available again after 51 years.