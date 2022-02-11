Police frontman and Grammy Award winner Sting has sold the rights to all of his music to Universal Music Publishing in a deal that is said to be worth over $350 million (AUD $420 million).

Sting has addressed the sale in a news release.

“I am delighted to have Jody and the team at UMPG curate and manage my song catalog. It is absolutely essential to me that my career’s body of work have a home where it is valued and respected – not only to connect with longtime fans in new ways but also to introduce my songs to new audiences, musicians and generations,” he said.

The statement continued, “Throughout my career, I have enjoyed a long and successful relationship with UMG as my label partner, under the watchful guidance of Lucian, so it felt natural to unite everything in one trusted home, as I return to the studio, ready for the next chapter.”

The sale encompasses the copyrights to more than 600 songs, including many huge hits like ‘Roxanne’ ‘Every Breath You Take’ and ‘Message in a Bottle’. Universal Music Publishing Group will also receive any future royalties earned on the songs.

Chairman & CEO of Universal Music Publishing Group, Jody Gerson, also addressed the acquisition in a statement.

“So many memories from my youth are tied to the great songs written by Sting — whether it was first seeing the Police perform in Philadelphia or hearing his music on the radio or playing those albums until I wore them out.

“I could never have imagined that someday I would get to lead a company that will be the guardian of Sting’s remarkable songwriting legacy. Every one of us at UMPG looks forward to this work with a sense of honor, responsibility and enormous excitement about what we can achieve for his music in the future,” she said.

For more on this topic, follow the Classic Rock Observer.