Stone Temple Pilots have quite a few tour dates ahead of them, and although they are persisting with their Australian tour and tour with Nickelback, they have cancelled the entirety of their acoustic run.

Stone Temple Pilots are nearing the much-anticipated release of their acoustic album Perdida, but the plans to take this record on tour have come to a halt. The band have just announced that they have had to cancel upcoming tour dates due to an injury in the band.

According to the band’s statement, singer Jeff Gutt has been dealing with a severely herniated disc and doctors have advised him to undergo immediate surgery. As you might expect, there will also be a need for recovery time, which has wiped out their upcoming acoustic run timed to coordinate with the Feb. 7 album release.

Their statement reads as follows:

Stone Temple Pilots regret to inform they must cancel their upcoming Perdida acoustic tour, due to a severely herniated disc of lead vocalist Jeff Gutt. Doctors have advised immediate surgery, along with several weeks of recovery time and physical therapy. Gutt is expected to make a full recovery, and the band hopes to reschedule the acoustic tour later this year. Ticket holders can seek refunds at point of purchase. STP will continue with their Australian tour with Live and Bush in April, and summer tour with Nickelback.

As stated, Stone Temple Pilots expect to return to the road later this year. At present, their next scheduled date will come April 3 in Tuncurry, Australia, which is the start of their aforementioned tour with Live and Bush. Stay up to date with the band’s touring here.

We wish Jeff Gutt a speedy recovery, and hope that he is back to good health in no time.

You can listen to ‘Plush’ by Stone Temple Pilots below.