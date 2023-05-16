Behind every successful man, there is a woman, or so the saying goes, and the same can often be said of a successful festival.

This weekend, on Saturday, May 20th, a new festival will light up Coffs Harbour.

Storyland, a one-day event featuring live music, installations, DJs and food and drinks, will take place at Park Beach Reserve on Gumbaynggirr Country on Saturday, May 20th.

The lineup features electric male artists like Genesis Owusu and the brass ensemble Horns of Leroy, Storyland is really a festival defined by the wealth of female talent.

This year’s festival will be shaped by an eclectic number of women from all creative walks of life. There’s the iconic Emma Donovan, for one, who recently told Rolling Stone AU/NZ that Storyland was so special to her because it would be taking place on Gumbaynggirr Jagun, her Mother’s Country.

Leading Melbourne’s acclaimed neo-jazz outfit Hiatus Kaiyote is Naomi ‘Nai Palm’ Saalfield, eager to continue her band’s stellar year of energetic shows.

There’s also the incomparable Ngaiire, who will be bringing her impressive festival expertise – she’s graced stages such as Glastonbury and Splendour in the Grass in the past – to Coffs Harbour.

On the party front, The Clitoverse, a Northern NSW collective that looks to champion female producers and DJs, will keep the energy going throughout the festival. So will VJ Fluxa, an otherworldly artist that creates visual universes made up of cut-out animation and generative digital art.

Overseeing the creative direction of the whole thing will be Alison Page (alongside Nik Lachajczak), a descendant of the Walbanga and Wadi Wadi people from La Perouse who’s at the forefront of the contemporary Australian Aboriginal cultural movement.

You can find out more about Storyland Festival via the official website.

Storyland 2023

Presented by SWIFF

Ticket information available via storylandmusicfestival.com.au

Saturday, May 20th

Park Beach Reserve, Coffs Harbour/Gumbaynggirr Country, NSW

Lineup

Genesis Owusu

Hiatus Kaiyote

Electric Fields

Ngaiire

Emma Donovan

Horns of Leroy

K+Lab

Yurt Locker

The Clitoverse

DJ Katch

Coco Varma

Papa Boom

DJ Jemka

Fitzroy Lee

DJ Bam