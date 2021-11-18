It’s almost time for Ausmusic T-shirt Day again with the annual event that celebrates the best of Australian music taking place this Friday, November 19th.

It’s the day when we’re all encouraged to wear our favourite Aussie music t-shirt while raising money for those in music doing it tough at the same time.

And it’s not just music fans that are getting involved – the great and the good of the music world are also supporting their fellow Aussie artists.

A record number of musicians are on board as ambassadors for this Ausmusic T-Shirt Day, including the likes of 5 Seconds of Summer, Amy Shark, Lime Cordiale, Peking Duk, The Amity Affliction, Jessica Mauboy and many more.

R&B star Ngaiire is happy to support Ecca Vandal this Ausmusic T-shirt Day. Why exactly? “Fire performer. Crazy songwriter. Always in awe of her,” she said.

Ngaiire isn’t wrong about Vandal. The South African-born, Sri Lankan artist has enjoyed a big year in 2021, lending her skills to tracks by Void of Vision and DZ Deathrays.

Her debut self-titled album came out in 2017 to great reviews. The album traversed several genres with ease, including hip hop, punk, and alternative rock.

Love Hip Hop? Get the latest Hip Hop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Ngaiire’s pick for the best Australian release of 2021 is ‘Good As What You Give’ by pop outfit I Know Leopard. “They’ve been in my periphery for some time,” she said.

“My husband is obsessed with them and was always trying to get me on to them and I was being a total snob. Then one day something clicked in my brain and I was like – ‘Where have I been?! They’re amazing’.”

Ngaiire could be about to have an excellent end to 2021: she’s nominated for four ARIA Awards for her third album, 3, including Best Artist and Best R&B/Soul Release.

Looking forward to 2022, it’s set to be another big year for Ngaiire herself. “I have a commission for the Art Gallery of NSW for a friends production ‘Kalaga Atu’ that’ll launch in the gallery for Sydney Festival,” she shared.

“It’ll also run in conjunction to the Matisse Exhibition. I’ve never composed a suite of music by myself for anything before so I’m really excited and terrified for people to hear it!”

In the spirit of Ausmusic T-Shirt Day, and to save you from burning a hole in your pocket, we’re giving one reader the chance to win a $1,000 gift card to splurge at THE PEOPLE VS.

THE PEOPLE Vs. is inspired by the streets and those that occupy them, and deeply entrenched in music and art. They create vintage-inspired pieces designed to be thrashed. Their Men’s and Women’s ranges feature jackets, boardshorts, dresses, bags, and much more – they’ve even got a sweet selection of genuine vintage band merch.

The Ausmusic T-shirt Day national campaign, led by Support Act, serves the dual purpose of supporting Aussie musos and raising much-needed funds for music workers affected by the pandemic.

Since the early days of the pandemic, Support Act has contributed $22.8 million by way of 10,000 crisis relief grants to live music and performing arts professionals in need, and provided mental health and wellbeing support to thousands more.

Sign up for Ausmusic T-shirt Day or donate right now here.

Check out Ecca Vandal’s ‘Battle Royale’ here: