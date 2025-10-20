Strummingbird festival has dropped the set times for its debut shows starting this weekend.

The first event going ahead in Sunshine Coast on Saturday, October 25th, have officially sold out, while the Newcastle and Perth shows are also closing in on a sell out.

Strummingbird’s first lineup is headlined by none other than Jelly Roll, the Nashville country-rock heavyweight whose gravel-soaked anthems and redemptive rise have earned him four Grammy nominations and a rapidly growing fanbase Down Under. He’ll be joined by Shaboozey, the breakout star behind the Billboard Hot 100-topping “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”, who’s quickly become one of the most exciting voices in modern country.

Check out the 2025 set times here.

Strummingbird is the latest move from Kicks Entertainment, the team behind the sold-out Spilt Milk juggernaut, and their first foray into the world of cowboy boots and country ballads.

Organisers say the debut events will bring “significant benefits” to the local economy, while festivalgoers are expected to travel across Queensland, interstate and internationally.

Strummingbird Festival

Saturday, October 25th

Kawana Sports Precinct, Sunshine Coast (Kabi Kabi & Jinibara Country)

Saturday, November 1st

Newcastle Foreshore, Newcastle (Mulubinba)

Sunday, November 2nd

Claremont Showground, Perth (Boorloo)

Lineup

JELLY ROLL

SHABOOZEY

TREATY OAK REVIVAL*^

JAMES JOHNSTON, KAYLEE BELL, MATT HANSEN,

DREW BALDRIDGE, JULIA COLE, THE JACK WHARFF BAND^+,

THE DREGGS, WADE FORSTER, ZAC & GEORGE, RACHAEL FAHIM, DENVAH,

PLUS LATE NIGHT RIOT WITH HOT DUB TIME MACHINE*+ AND Y.O.G.A^

*Sunshine Coast ^Newcastle +Perth