Prepare for a big blast of 00s nostalgia as British pop icons Sugababes have announced a headline tour of Australia.

Before Little Mix, before even Girls Aloud, Sugababes were the biggest girl group in Britain. With six chart-topping singles and millions of global sales, they were an era-defining outfit.

And after a notorious amount of lineup changes, the OG Sugababes lineup is back together for the upcoming tour. Fans can expect to hear iconic songs like ‘Overload’, ‘Freak Like Me’, ‘Round Round’ and ‘Hole in the Head’.

Mutya Buena, Keisha Buchanan and Siobhán Donaghy will perform in Australia for the first time in over two decades next February. Beginning in Sydney, they’ll then visit Melbourne and Brisbane on the short but sweet tour.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Wednesday, December 21st at 9am local time. The pre-sale begins on Tuesday, December 20th at 9am local time.

Sugababes’ upcoming Australian tour follows their hugely successful 2022 U.K. reunion tour, which included a hit-filled set that surprised and delighted the Glastonbury crowd.

“A hit at Glasto this year, the original trio reclaim their close-harmonied 90s supercool status in a laser-focused gig that never lacks fun,” The Guardian gushed about their Bristol show in October. Love Live Music? Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN “After a summer of heroic festival appearances, the group’s defining trio keep the party rolling on their joyous UK tour,” NME wrote about their London performance one month later.

Sugababes 2023 Australian Tour

Presented by Secret Sounds

Pre-sale begins Tuesday, December 20th (9am local time)

General tickets on sale Wednesday, December 21st (9am local time)

Tickets available via secretsounds.com

Thursday, February 23rd

Enmore Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Friday, February 24th

Margaret Court Arena, Melbourne, VIC

Monday, February 27th

Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane, QLD