The upcoming Suge Knight memoir, Your Pain Is My Joy, is promising an “unflinching” look into one of hip-hop’s most formidable and controversial figures.

Per Rolling Stone, the 352-page memoir, penned by Knight who is currently in prison, will be published on August 4th by the Simon & Schuster imprint Gallery Books, offering a “candid and unapologetic look inside the mind of the original rap kingpin”.

Suge Knight, alongside Dr. Dre, co-founded Death Row Records in 1991, a label that would go on to define West Coast rap and launch the global careers of superstars like Tupac Shakur and Snoop Dogg. Knight’s reputation as “the most feared man in hip-hop” often preceded him, built on his imposing figure and a well-documented history of violence.

The book will reportedly address his infamous rivalries, particularly the East Coast-West Coast beef and his “blow-out brawls” with Bad Boy Records founder Sean “Diddy” Combs. Of course, it also promises to tackle one of the biggest mysteries in music history: the night Tupac Shakur was murdered.

Knight was in the driver’s seat of the BMW when Tupac was fatally shot in Las Vegas in September 1996, and his version of events has been a subject of speculation for decades. While conspiracy theories have run rampant – including claims from his own son that Tupac is alive and well – this memoir is being touted as Knight’s definitive account.

It’s not all high-stakes drama, though. The book will also dive into other infamous industry tales, including the long-standing rumour that he dangled Vanilla Ice over a balcony to get him to sign over publishing rights.

It comes as Knight serves a 28-year prison sentence for voluntary manslaughter, following the 2015 hit-and-run death of Terry Carter.