Sum 41 Releases Final Double Album “Heaven :x: Hell”

Sum 41, the Grammy-nominated band known for their blend of pop-punk and metal, has released their final album as a group, titled “Heaven :x: Hell”, under Rise Records. This ambitious double album showcases the band’s versatility and skill, with “Heaven” featuring ten tracks of energetic pop punk and “Hell” delivering ten heavy metal anthems. The album is a testament to Sum 41’s pioneering sound, 27 years after their inception.

Prior to the album’s release, Sum 41 previewed three tracks: “Landmines”, “Rise Up”, and “Waiting On A Twist Of Fate”. “Landmines” notably reached #1 on Billboard’s Alternative Airplay chart, becoming the band’s first #1 single since “Fat Lip” in 2001, and also topped the Alternative Radio and Active Rock Radio charts in Canada.

The “Heaven” portion of the album includes songs such as “Waiting On A Twist Of Fate”, “Landmines”, and “I Can’t Wait”, among others, offering a mix of high energy and reflective lyrics. The “Hell” section counters with tracks like “Preparasi A Salire”, “Rise Up”, and “Stranger In These Times”, showcasing heavier riffs and solos.

“Heaven :x: Hell” is now available for streaming and purchase, marking the end of an era for Sum 41 as they close their collective journey with a bold statement of their musical legacy.

Watch: ‘Dopamine’



Heaven :x: Hell Tracklist

HEAVEN-

1. Waiting On A Twist Of Fate

2. Landmines

3. I Can’t Wait

4. Time Won’t Wait

5. Future Primitive

6. Dopamine

7. Not Quite Myself

8. Bad Mistake

9. Johnny Libertin

10. Radio Silence

HELL-

1. Preparasi A Salire

2. Rise Up

3. Stranger In These Times

4. I Don’t Need Anyone

5. Over The Edge

6. House Of Liars

7. You Wanted War

8. Paint It Black

9. It’s All Me

10. How The End Begins