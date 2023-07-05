Summer Thieves have announced their new album, Cigarettes In Space.

Set for release in August, the album is the first the reggae rock band mostly produced themselves from home. It’s described as “a collection of odes to your late 20s/early 30s,” and finding and losing love and yourself are major themes running through the record.

Cigarettes In Space features the band’s first single of 2023, “Funny How The Mind Works”, which saw the five members become space cowboys in the accompanying music video.

The album also contains new single, “Slow Down”, a track that showcases a maturer edge to the band’s sound. You can listen to the track below, which was written about the feeling of being in love and the harsh reality of losing love.

It’s been a busy first half of the year for Summer Thieves, even before their new album arrives. They accompanied fellow Kiwis L.A.B on their Australian tour, taking in stops in Sydney, Brisbane, and Melbourne in April and May.

Rolling Stone AU/NZ got the two bands together for an interview ahead of the trip. “They are a good bunch of fellas who play great music. That’s all you need to know!” L.A.B’s Joel Shadbolt said when asked to describe the appeal of Summer Thieves.

“I think L.A.B are just a great band. Musically, they’re always on top of their game. It’s always a pleasure to play with them, and I think it steps your own game up when you’re playing with beasts,” was Summer Thieves’ Jake Barton’s response when asked the same question about L.A.B.

Summer Thieves’ “Slow Down” is out now. Cigarettes In Space is out August 18th (pre-save/pre-order here).

Cigarettes In Space Tracklist:

01. “Spaceship”

02. “Funny How the Mind Works”

03. “Tongue & Cheek”

04. “Pieces”

05. “Bali Nights”

06. “Highway”

07. “Sunshine”

08. “Slow Down”

09. “Electricity”

10. “Over & Over”

11. “I Need a Taste”

12. “Fighting”

13. “Always Know You”