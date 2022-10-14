SummerSalt is coming back this summer for a huge season of live music across Australia.
A strong mixture of international artists and Australian favourites feature on the 2023 lineup, the first time international artists will feature in the SummerSalt fun.
From overseas, Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Ben Harper will make his way to Australia for the festival. The eclectic musician released his 17th studio album, Bloodline Maintenance, in July. Throughout his lengthy career, six of Harper’s albums have reached the Top 10 of the ARIA Albums Chart.
City and Colour is also venturing over from North America. One of the artistic monikers of Canadian musician Dallas Green – he’s also well-known for his time in hardcore favourites Alexisonfire – City and Colour has released six stunning albums of folk rock. The most recent one, 2019’s A Pill for Loneliness, reached number eight on the ARIA Albums Chart.
Plenty of acclaimed local acts are also set to appear at SummerSalt 2023. Iconic sibling duo Angus & Julia Stone will perform their beautiful indie folk songs, while NSW alternative rockers The Rubens will bring some energy to the festival.
Middle Kids, one of the best indie rock bands to emerge from Australia in years, will perform at most SummerSalt dates, only missing out on Canberra and Hobart (see full dates below).
The lineup is completed by stellar singer-songwriter Alex the Astronaut, whose honest and relatable lyricism has connected with audiences around the country. She released her well-received sophomore album, How to Grow a Sunflower Underwater, in July.
Love Live Music?
Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more
For more on this topic, follow the Live Music Observer.
SummerSalt 2023
Tickets on sale now via Ticketmaster
Friday, January 27th
Stage 88, Canberra, ACT
Saturday, January 28th
Thomas Dalton Park, Wollongong, NSW
Sunday, January 29th
Esplanade Park, Fremantle, WA
Friday, February 3rd
Royal Botanical Gardens, Hobart, TAS
Saturday, February 4th
Rochford Wines, Yarra Valley, VIC
Sunday, February 5th
Torquay Common, Torquay, VIC
Saturday, February 11th
Park Beach Reserve, Coffs Harbour, NSW
Sunday, February 12th
Broadwater Parklands, Southport, QLD
Angus & Julia Stone
Ben Harper
City and Colour
The Rubens
Middle Kids*
Alex the Astronaut
*not performing in Canberra and Hobart