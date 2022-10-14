SummerSalt is coming back this summer for a huge season of live music across Australia.

A strong mixture of international artists and Australian favourites feature on the 2023 lineup, the first time international artists will feature in the SummerSalt fun.

From overseas, Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Ben Harper will make his way to Australia for the festival. The eclectic musician released his 17th studio album, Bloodline Maintenance, in July. Throughout his lengthy career, six of Harper’s albums have reached the Top 10 of the ARIA Albums Chart.

City and Colour is also venturing over from North America. One of the artistic monikers of Canadian musician Dallas Green – he’s also well-known for his time in hardcore favourites Alexisonfire – City and Colour has released six stunning albums of folk rock. The most recent one, 2019’s A Pill for Loneliness, reached number eight on the ARIA Albums Chart.

Plenty of acclaimed local acts are also set to appear at SummerSalt 2023. Iconic sibling duo Angus & Julia Stone will perform their beautiful indie folk songs, while NSW alternative rockers The Rubens will bring some energy to the festival.

Middle Kids, one of the best indie rock bands to emerge from Australia in years, will perform at most SummerSalt dates, only missing out on Canberra and Hobart (see full dates below).

The lineup is completed by stellar singer-songwriter Alex the Astronaut, whose honest and relatable lyricism has connected with audiences around the country. She released her well-received sophomore album, How to Grow a Sunflower Underwater, in July.

Love Live Music? Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

For more on this topic, follow the Live Music Observer.

SummerSalt 2023

Tickets on sale now via Ticketmaster

Friday, January 27th

Stage 88, Canberra, ACT

Saturday, January 28th

Thomas Dalton Park, Wollongong, NSW

Sunday, January 29th

Esplanade Park, Fremantle, WA

Friday, February 3rd

Royal Botanical Gardens, Hobart, TAS

Saturday, February 4th

Rochford Wines, Yarra Valley, VIC

Sunday, February 5th

Torquay Common, Torquay, VIC

Saturday, February 11th

Park Beach Reserve, Coffs Harbour, NSW

Sunday, February 12th

Broadwater Parklands, Southport, QLD

Angus & Julia Stone

Ben Harper

City and Colour

The Rubens

Middle Kids*

Alex the Astronaut

*not performing in Canberra and Hobart