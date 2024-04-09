Nick Sowersby, better known as Sunbeam Sound Machine, conjures up rich dreamscapes to explore everyday experiences.

His surprise new Sunbeam Sound Machine EP, Soft Signal, set to release this Friday, feels drawn from a tranquil well of emotional introspection.

Sparked by the late-night hours of his first year of fatherhood, it’s no surprise that Soft Signal‘s four songs unfold with a more hushed and spacious sonic palette compared to the Melbourne-based multi-instrumentalist’s usual full-bodied sound. The delicate, stripped-back arrangements seem designed not to disturb nearby listeners.

Today’s release of the lead single, “Creatures”, showcases Sowersby’s reflections on growth and change, impressing with restrained guitar, vocals, and soft synthesiser washes.

“I would record late at night after my daughter had fallen asleep, which naturally lent itself to a quieter, more minimal kind of production,” explains Sowersby about the EP. “The songs reflect on a big life change but also look towards the future.”

With a solid track record in the music scene, including albums Possum in 2022 (where standout tracks like “Two Summers” captured his dreamy melancholic style), Goodness Gracious in 2019, and his 2014 debut Wonderer, Sowersby’s music has amassed over 57 million streams worldwide.

Blurring the lines between dream pop, psychedelia, and shoegaze melodies, his music has resonated with audiences worldwide, especially in the US, making it one of his most successful territories.

Love Indie? Get the latest Indie news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Ahead of the upcoming release of Soft Signal, Tone Deaf caught up with Sowersby as part of our Get to Know series to find out more about himself and his Sunbeam Sound Machine project.

Sunbeam Sound Machine’s “Creatures” is out now. Soft Signal is out Friday, April 12th (pre-order/pre-save here).

How did your artist name come about?

It’s a fairly random assortment of words. I needed to think of a name and I knew from experience that no matter what you come up with, you’ll get sick of it, so I didn’t overthink it.

How would you describe your music to your grandma?

I used to tell my grandma that I played ‘guitar music.’ She seemed pretty satisfied with that.

Tell us about a few of your tracks; their titles and what they’re about?

“Mutual Life” comes from a sign I saw on a building in the city that refers to banking, but I used it for this song which is about sharing your life with someone else.

What do you love about your hometown?

My original hometown has the beach and my family, my current hometown has really nice architecture.

Career highlight so far?

There’s been some highlights along the way, but just being able to do this for nearly nine years now and going from making very scrappy home demos to sharing albums with people all over the place still blows me away.

Fave non-music hobby?

Crosswords.

What’s on your dream rider?

Crosswords.

Dream music collaboration?

Pharoah Sanders.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

Hopefully working on some new material in a humble little studio on a 90 foot yacht.

What’s your go-to karaoke song?

I’ve never actually done this at karaoke before but I’d go for “Once in a Lifetime” by Talking Heads. My friend Sophie, who plays in the Sunbeam live band, and I once did a stirring rendition of Mario’s “Let Me Love You” at karaoke but I don’t know if the world is ready to hear that again.

What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?

There’s a really good quote from [US author and illustrator] Maurice Sendak’s publisher about how he needs to stop being so upset about not being as talented as [Leo] Tolstoy, and lean into the things he can do that Tolstoy couldn’t. It’s a nice reminder as an artist to stop comparing yourself to people and lean into being as much like yourself as possible.

What’s one obsession you have that no one would guess after listening to your music?

I’m really into cricket. Maybe my music does reflect that, but a lot of people in my life are surprised that anyone would enjoy cricket.