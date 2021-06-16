For those that like to spend their time soundtracking hurtling with white-hot intensity into the abyss with ’90s trip-hop whilst lowballing Grailed resellers, here’s news that’s sure to light your fire. Supreme has unveiled its latest collaboration, inspired by UK Electronic legends Massive Attack and their defining third album, Mezzanine.

This week, the streetwear brand will release a limited-edition capsule collection inspired by the band’s Mezzanine album art. The drop is set to see a range of soccer shirts, short-sleeve button-downs and shorts in blue, white and black. With graphics drawn from art by Massive Attack’s Robert Del Naja, aka graffer 3D.

Prices for the Supreme x Massive Attack drop are yet to be unveiled, but the items will be released on Thursday, June 17th.

Over the past few months, Supreme have collaborated with artists close to our heart. In May last year, the cult streetwear brand released a range inspired by the artwork of late lo-fi pioneer Daniel Johnson. The month prior the worlds of hype bae and goth gf have collided once again after Supreme unveiled a luscious new drop featuring the album artwork of My Bloody Valentine. The collection saw the iconic artwork appropriated from 1988’s Feed Me With Your Kiss, 1990’s Glider and the iconic Loveless cover.