The Sweden Justice Minister just revealed that Trump threatened a trade restriction during A$AP Rocky’s detention in 2019, citing the issue as a bullying tactic and adding, “If you can try and do something like this against Sweden, what will you then try and do to slightly weaker countries that don’t have the European Union behind them?”

At the time of A$AP’s detention, Trump released a series of Tweets condemning Sweden’s PM and making ridiculous claims implying that the detention of A$AP Rocky was Sweden letting, “our African American Community down in the United States,” as if he, and the entirety of America, wasn’t already doing so.

This is the same President who would later mow down a crowd of BLM protesters with rubber bullets to get a photo shoot a few blocks away from the White House. This is the same President who previously bought out the entire front page of the New York Times to call for the death penalty for the Central Park Five— a young group of black children who were wrongly accused of sexually assaulting a white female jogger in New York’s Central Park.

“I want to hate these murderers and I always will,” Trump wrote in the May 1989 ad. “I am not looking to psychoanalyze or understand them, I am looking to punish them.”

He wrote in all caps: “Bring back the death penalty and bring back our police!”

The list of acts he has committed to perpetuate systemic racism, along with individual acts of bigotry, is seemingly unending. His special treatment of wealthy black Americans is nothing short of an insulting attempt at swaying voters in a way that does nothing to address material inequalities.

“Very disappointed in Prime Minister Stefan Lofven for being unable to act. Sweden has let our African American Community down in the United States,” adding, “I watched the tapes of A$AP Rocky, and he was being followed and harassed by troublemakers. Treat Americans fairly. #FreeRocky.”

